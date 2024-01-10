Student Success Nonprofit Earns Prestigious Accreditation Status for Continuing Education Providers

With IACET accredited courses, InsideTrack-partner institutions can now provide high-quality coach training and skill development to their staff

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTrack , the national student success nonprofit that pioneered the application of one-on-one success coaching in higher education and has served over 3.2 million learners since 2001, today announced that it is now an accredited provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), an internationally recognized accrediting organization that promotes quality of continuing education and training. The accreditation status will enable college and university leaders and staff to earn continuing education units (CEUs) as they advance through InsideTrack's evidence-based coaching curriculum.

"Every year, we help to train and equip thousands of student success professionals across the country with the skills and knowledge needed to help build high-impact student coaching programs on their campuses," said Megan Breiseth, associate vice president of Learning and Development at InsideTrack. "Earning this accreditation is a powerful recognition of InsideTrack's expertise in training and preparing student success staff—and of our long-time commitment to meeting the needs of adult learners."

In response to the growing demand for in-house success coaching programs, InsideTrack has worked for more than a decade to provide capacity-building, training, and staff development services designed to help colleges scale evidence-based coaching programs on campuses across the country.

Over the past decade, the organization has provided coaching development and training to more than 130 institutions of higher education, schools, and other education and training providers. Campuses that utilize this train-the-trainer model to incorporate InsideTrack's evidence-based coaching methodology often see double digit growth in student retention.

With IACET accreditation, InsideTrack coaching certifications can now award IACET CEUs for college staff who participate. These include: InsideTrack Coaching Certification (5.2 CEUs), CLEAR Micro-credential (1.2 CEUs), and Coaching-Powered Relationships Micro-credential (1.2 CEUs).

To achieve Accredited Provider accreditation status, InsideTrack completed a rigorous, peer-reviewed application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training , which assessed the program's design, development, administration and evaluation. IACET Accredited Providers are the only organizations that are approved to offer IACET CEUs, which grew from a U.S. Department of Education task force.

"Throughout more than two decades in the field, InsideTrack has emerged as a trusted training and development partner to adult and continuing education programs, with an unmatched understanding of the science of coaching and student success," said Randy Bowman, interim president and CEO of IACET. "With this accreditation, InsideTrack joins nearly 600 organizations that have matriculated through a rigorous peer-reviewed process by experts in continuing education, which is reflective of their commitment to implementing this evidence-based model with a high-degree of fidelity."

As an IACET Accredited Provider, InsideTrack is now recognized as offering the highest quality continuing education and training programs. The accreditation period extends for five years, and includes all programs offered or created during that time. To learn more about InsideTrack's certification programs, visit https://www.insidetrack.org/certifications.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity and secure meaningful employment — ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, we have served over 3.2 million learners, partnering with more than 350 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement – tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey — especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We are a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations who serve them. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on Twitter @InsideTrack and LinkedIn @InsideTrack.

About IACET: The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a non-profit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.iacet.org or call 703-763-0705.

