Student Transportation of America Celebrates National School Bus Safety Week and Debuts Informational Website, "Working Together to Stay Safe"

In conjunction with the start of National School Bus Safety Week, STA has launched a new website, "Working Together to Stay Safe." The site is dedicated to providing customers and students with timely COVID-19 resources to help promote the teamwork needed to provide the safe and reliable student transportation for which STA is known. Resources include student-focused information for classrooms and school hallways, and bus-focused information and resources to help students become familiar with the new bus environment and changes necessary to ensure everyone is safe in response to the pandemic. Additionally, fun and engaging print outs are available for students that encourage everyone to "work together to stay safe."

"Our new 'Working Together to Stay Safe' website truly highlights STA's commitment to the health and safety of our employees, passengers and customers, while remaining committed to transporting the more than 1.25 million students who depend on us to safely get to and from school," said Hall. "We are thrilled to launch it in conjunction with NAPT's School Bus Safety Week and hope customers and parents see it as an helpful resource."

To learn more about Student Transportation of America and its family of companies, please visit www.RideSTA.com.

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

