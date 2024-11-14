Student Transportation of America Honors Top-Performing Terminals with Safety Excellence Awards

Six terminals recognized for outstanding safety performance and continuous improvement in student transportation operations

WALL, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, today announced six terminals across its national network have earned the company's Regional Safety Challenge Award. The winning terminals, representing communities from New England to Southern California, demonstrated outstanding dedication to student safety and operational excellence throughout the year.

The 2024 Regional Safety Challenge Award winners include:

Kearsarge, N.H.

Santa Rosa, Fla.

Apollo Ridge , Pa.

, Pa. Eagle Mountain , Texas

, Long Beach, Calif.

Williamstown, N.J.

"We're incredibly proud of these teams and their unwavering dedication to how safety positively impacts the students we transport each day," said Shelly Hall, STA's Senior Vice President Health and Safety. "These teams have created environments where safety is woven into every aspect of their operations from training to protocols to maintenance. Their achievements demonstrate how local initiatives can make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve and what is even better is that these teams are not just looking to meet industry standards, but consistently exceed them."

In partnership with the National Interstate and USI, the annual Regional Safety Challenge Award program recognizes STA terminals that have demonstrated industry excellence across multiple safety metrics, including accident frequency rates, facility audit scores and safety training compliance.

Each winning terminal receives two commemorative plaques — one for permanent display at their facility and a rotating plaque that travels annually to new winners. Additionally, employees at each winning location receive specially designed pins recognizing their contribution to achieving these safety milestones.

This safety-first approach serves as the cornerstone of STA's mission as a student transportation provider. With comprehensive employee training programs and proven driver safety practices to onboard vehicle technology, rigorous maintenance schedules, and advanced compliance systems, STA has become a trusted industry partner for more than 325 districts with a 95% contract renewal rate.

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

