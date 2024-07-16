Student Transportation of America Named Green Bus Fleet Award Winner at 2024 STN EXPO

The student transportation company received national recognition for its industry leadership in fleet electrification

WALL, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, has been named a Green Bus Fleet Award recipient by School Transportation News (STN) for its innovative efforts in fleet electrification. The company was recognized on Sunday, July 14, during the Green Bus Summit at the annual STN EXPO in Reno. During the event, STN recognized four districts and two contractors for their commitment to investing in clean energy school buses, STA being the winner in the National Private Fleet category.

"We are thrilled to be recognized–once again—by School Transportation News for our ongoing commitment to EV buses and district adoption. As an industry, we have set forth some very ambitious goals to utilize more EV technology and ensure safer travel and cleaner communities. This recognition program is a testament to that progress," said Gene Kowalczewski, CEO of STA. "Between Rachel Lane's leadership in the space and the dedication of our entire team in making EV buses a reality for our customers, I am proud to say STA is making great strides toward a greener future."

In recent months, STA's EV initiative has experienced significant growth in new markets.

STA's Electric Vehicle Program launched in 2019 as a pilot program, where the company introduced a limited set of electric buses to select school districts on the East and West coasts. The company began tracking battery life, components, and other key data to inform future district adoption. It marked a significant first step in the company's journey towards reducing carbon emissions.

Today, with the help of continued company investments, vital grant funding and strategic partnerships, STA has more than 3,500 alternative-fuel buses serving fleets.

In recent months, STA's EV initiative has experienced significant growth in new markets, with new buses being added to fleets across North America, including California, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, and even Alberta, Canada.

STA has met major milestones along the way, including achieving the largest EV fleet in operation in Maine and being named the first transportation contractor to deliver EV buses to New Hampshire. EV buses are now actively operating in STA fleets throughout urban, suburban, and rural areas.

"We are honored to receive this industry recognition and are grateful to STN for their continued advocacy of EV adoption," said Rachel Lane, Vice President of Electrification and Sustainability. "It's so important to be strategic with electrification, balancing its incredible benefits along with the understanding that it's not always a "one size fits all" approach. We're making steady progress with our expansion and seeing great success in existing markets largely due to working with district and manufacturing partners to build sustainable EV solutions."

STA remains committed to advancing its green initiatives in student transportation and is working closely with its partners to examine the impact of climate change, calculate emission forecasts, and review the steps necessary to transition more diesel fleets to electric. To learn more, visit ridesta.com.

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com .

