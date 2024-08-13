Student Transportation of America Provides Bus Safety Tips as Students Return to School

WALL, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), a leading provider of student transportation, safety, and fleet services, reminds students, guardians, and fellow drivers of the importance of school bus safety, and safe driving practices, as children across the country head back to school in the coming weeks.

"Back-to-school season is upon us, and as we prepare for another great year, we want to remind everyone how important it is to be mindful of our young passengers. Everyone plays a role in keeping students safe this school year," said Shelly Hall, Senior Vice President of Health & Safety for STA. "The safety of our students is and always will be our highest priority at STA. We are proud to be an industry leader in driver safety and training, but we aren't the only ones on the roads. Please be mindful that school buses will be in your neighborhood. Watch for flashing lights, prepare for frequent stops, and look out for our students, especially in the early morning and afternoon hours."

Together, we can ensure students are safely transported to and from school and have a positive experience on the bus. Post this

Safety tips for motorists sharing the road:

Avoid Distractions: If there's a school bus in your neighborhood, avoid cell phones, radios, and other distractions. Stay focused on the surrounding areas. Even with safety precautions in place, children can be unpredictable.

If there's a school bus in your neighborhood, avoid cell phones, radios, and other distractions. Stay focused on the surrounding areas. Even with safety precautions in place, children can be unpredictable. Check for Lights: Mistakes happen when in a rush, so it is imperative to abide by the speed limit and take the time to monitor changing bus lights. When a school bus flashes its yellow lights, it indicates the bus is preparing to stop, and drivers should also prepare to stop their vehicle. If the bus flashes its red lights and the stop arm is extended, the bus has stopped, and children are getting on or off. All other drivers must stop their vehicles.

Mistakes happen when in a rush, so it is imperative to abide by the speed limit and take the time to monitor changing bus lights. When a school bus flashes its yellow lights, it indicates the bus is preparing to stop, and drivers should also prepare to stop their vehicle. If the bus flashes its red lights and the stop arm is extended, the bus has stopped, and children are getting on or off. All other drivers must stop their vehicles. Be Observant: When a bus is parked, look around for students passing in front or on the side of the bus. There are potential blind spots that could prevent motorists from seeing students coming, as well as other nearby pedestrians or bike riders. Accidents can be avoided.

Safety reminders for students, parents, and guardians:

Arrive Early: Students should arrive at the bus stop five minutes before the scheduled arrival time. Encourage students to stand five steps away from the curb and always make sure the bus is fully stopped before approaching. If a student misses the pickup, never chase a school bus.

Students should arrive at the bus stop five minutes before the scheduled arrival time. Encourage students to stand five steps away from the curb and always make sure the bus is fully stopped before approaching. If a student misses the pickup, never chase a school bus. Stay Alert: Students need to look both ways before crossing a street and wait for their driver to signal when it's a safe time to cross. Remind students to be on the lookout for oncoming traffic and limit their use of headphones, cellphones, or other distractions at the bus stop.

Students need to look both ways before crossing a street and wait for their driver to signal when it's a safe time to cross. Remind students to be on the lookout for oncoming traffic and limit their use of headphones, cellphones, or other distractions at the bus stop. Avoid Blind Spots: Teach students about safety around the bus. This includes never walking too close to the front, always taking three steps away from the side, and avoiding the back of the bus where the driver cannot see students crossing.

Hall adds, "We appreciate everyone's cooperation when it comes to keeping students, pedestrians, and drivers safe while on the road. Together, we can ensure students are safely transported to and from school and have a positive experience on the bus."

STA provides transportation services to more than 1.25 million children on a daily basis, serving districts across the U.S. and Canada. Every aspect of the operation is designed with the safety of passengers in mind. The company proudly offers an industry-leading training program for its bus drivers featuring comprehensive classroom and behind-the-wheel training. To learn more, visit rideSTA.com .

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com .

SOURCE Student Transportation of America