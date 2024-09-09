Student Transportation of America Raises $130K for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Further Extends Employee Giving in Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

WALL, N.J., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is pleased to announce that the company has raised $130,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The donation is the culmination of the company's first year-long employee giving campaign, "Driving for a Cure," which featured a company match of up to $100,000. Now building upon the incredible momentum, STA is set to extend its employee giving efforts and will offer a company match for employee contributions in September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM).

CCAM is held each year to raise community awareness and funds for children and families affected by cancer, a cause that aligns closely with STA's core value of being family-first.

"I am grateful for the dedication and tireless efforts of the Student Transportation of America family," said Gene Kowalczewski, CEO of Student Transportation of America. "Their commitment to fundraising for the benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® truly embodies the spirit of compassion and empathy that defines our company."

The donation was funded by individual contributions made by STA employees and fundraising events held throughout the year. The support given to the hospital helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"The relentless drive and passion that each of our 25,000 caring team members exhibit in supporting the children being cared for by St. Jude's is nothing short of inspirational," said Kowalczewski. "We will continue to stand together, united in our mission to support St. Jude and bring comfort and healing to children and families in their time of need".

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and the organization will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com .

SOURCE Student Transportation of America