Student Transportation of America Reminds Students, Guardians, and Drivers of the Importance of Bus Safety in Winter Weather

Leading bus company shares essential safety tips to keep students safe as temperatures drop

WALL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, reminds students, guardians, and fellow drivers of the importance of bus safety best practices as the winter weather continues to impact the country. With temperatures dropping across the United States and snow, sleet, and ice impacting road conditions across the country, STA knows how imperative it is to plan ahead and prepare for winter driving.

"We work closely with our District partners to determine how weather conditions will impact school closures and our transportation services. While our drivers are trained to handle all kinds of weather-related incidents, we know that winter conditions often require some extra precautions, and it's important to work together to ensure student safety to-and-from school," said Shelly Hall, Senior Vice President of Health & Safety for STA. "From adding an extra layer of clothing to avoiding the snow piles at the bus stop, there's a number of ways students and guardians can help play an active role in staying safe this winter."

While STA always starts the day with ground crews assessing road conditions, as well as preparing and inspecting buses, the company knows that safety often starts before the bus yard.

Some of these essential bus safety tips for students and guardians include:

Bundle up: Students should dress appropriately with hats, boots, gloves and other winter clothing to stay warm at the bus stop. A water-resistant jacket can help to ensure the student is comfortable and protected from the elements.

Students should dress appropriately with hats, boots, gloves and other winter clothing to stay warm at the bus stop. A water-resistant jacket can help to ensure the student is comfortable and protected from the elements. Arrive early: Plan to leave early with ample time to safely arrive at the bus stop. In the early mornings, it's likely that not all neighbors have had the opportunity to plow their driveways, salt may not be on the sidewalks yet, and some roads may still be in the process of being cleared. Students should wear proper footwear and remain cautious of the pathways ahead.

Plan to leave early with ample time to safely arrive at the bus stop. In the early mornings, it's likely that not all neighbors have had the opportunity to plow their driveways, salt may not be on the sidewalks yet, and some roads may still be in the process of being cleared. Students should wear proper footwear and remain cautious of the pathways ahead. Be observant. Remind students to be on the lookout for traffic, slick ice spots and other hazards on the way to their bus stop. Limit their use of headphones, cell phones and other distractors when walking to or waiting at the bus stop. While waiting at the bus stop, students should take a few extra steps back, knowing it may take longer for the bus to come to a complete stop when there is snow or ice on the road.

Remind students to be on the lookout for traffic, slick ice spots and other hazards on the way to their bus stop. Limit their use of headphones, cell phones and other distractors when walking to or waiting at the bus stop. While waiting at the bus stop, students should take a few extra steps back, knowing it may take longer for the bus to come to a complete stop when there is snow or ice on the road. Stay out of snow: Students, especially younger students, need to be reminded not to play in the snow while waiting for the bus. It is especially important to stay out of snow piles and not throw snowballs at the bus or other vehicles to prevent unnecessary accidents where students could potentially slip or fall near the road.

Students, especially younger students, need to be reminded not to play in the snow while waiting for the bus. It is especially important to stay out of snow piles and not throw snowballs at the bus or other vehicles to prevent unnecessary accidents where students could potentially slip or fall near the road. Be patient: Slow driving is essential when snow or ice is on the road. Rest assured that bus drivers are on their way and remain patient if scheduling is delayed. When the bus arrives, students should walk slowly up the steps and use the handrail to prevent falls when entering or exiting the bus.

Winter driving can be a challenge for even the most experienced driver. STA encourages drivers to always be aware when a school bus is on the shared roadway. The safety of students is not only in the hands of a bus driver; every driver on the road needs to be extra vigilant in adverse weather conditions, especially around buses and bus stops. Follow at a distance, watch for the bus lights, and when possible, wait at least three (3) seconds before entering an intersection, as it often takes school buses more time to clear the intersection. Always take caution in school zones, loading zones, and bus stops. Remain mindful that bridges and overpasses typically freeze before other driving surfaces, so speeds should be adjusted.

"School bus and pedestrian accidents can be avoided, and it takes everyone's cooperation to keep our students safe, especially as we approach winter storm season. Slow down. Take your time. And watch for our lights –and our children," said Hall.

STA provides transportation services to more than 1.25 million children daily, serving districts across the U.S. and Canada. Every aspect of the operation is designed with the safety of passengers as the top priority.

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

SOURCE Student Transportation of America