Student Transportation of America's Rachel Lane to Participate in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo

News provided by

Student Transportation of America

22 May, 2023, 08:50 ET

WALL, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) announced today that Rachel Lane, the company's Vice President of Electrification & Sustainability, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo being held in Pittsburgh, PA later this week. Lane, who leads STA's Green Fleet initiative, including the electric vehicle (EV) program which is rolling out in select markets across the country, will serve as a panelist during an educational session on the topic of "Planning for Electric School Buses." Lane and her industry peers will discuss how school districts and operators can best incorporate EV vehicles into their fleets to achieve operational savings and sustainability goals.

Continue Reading
STA's Rachel Lane to Participate in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo
STA's Rachel Lane to Participate in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo

The panel is set for Wednesday, May 24 from 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. at the UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd, Moon Twp, PA.

"I am thrilled to be invited to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo and am truly looking forward to meeting others that share my same commitment to help the transportation industry achieve a greener environment," said Lane. "STA has been steadily rolling out an ambitious EV program in select rural, suburban and urban environments over the last few years. Along the way, we have learned a lot about sustainability practices and gained trusted partners. I hope that by sharing our key learnings as a company, especially when it comes to investment, grant funding and operational considerations, we can help other Districts and operators take that leap and adopt EV."

With an audience consisting of local school districts as well as school bus and fleet operators from across southwestern PA, the Electric Fleet Expo is organized for the industry to share best practices for successfully planning, funding and maintaining an electric fleet. Conference visitors will have the opportunity to hear from industry experts on funding sources, view the latest electric vehicle models, and talk with vendors about charging technologies. The entire event will run from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 24 only.

In addition to Lane speaking, the following representatives will be on the panel discussion:

  • Grant Ervin, Director, Environmental Social Governance and Innovation, S&B USA Construction (Moderator)
  • Jane Culkin, Western Regional Manager, Market Development, Highland Fleets
  • Tim Gordon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Blue Bird
  • Emily Sapio, Life Scientist, Partnership Programs & Grants, U.S. EPA Mid-Atlantic Region

The EPA is also planning to share information about the second round of the Clean School Bus Rebate Program.

Lane joined STA from Public Services Electric & Gas Company (PSEG) Long Island's Electric Vehicles Program where she supported New York's nation-leading Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction goals by increasing the state's adoption of electric vehicles. Her experience in building out the necessary infrastructure and knowledge of utility and grid capabilities will be instrumental in leading STA's move toward fleet electrification. She is keenly focused on furthering the Company's commitment to achieving a greener environment through the addition of electric buses to its fleet.

Lane earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelly School of Business. She complimented her education by securing a certificate in Energy Innovation & Emerging Technologies from Stanford University, as well as attending leadership programs at Fordham University. Lane also served in the U.S. Air Force as a chief engineer and flight commander before moving on to Northrop Grumman Corporation where she served in roles of increasing responsibility in the development of military intelligence systems.

About Student Transportation of America
Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

SOURCE Student Transportation of America

Also from this source

Mid-City Transit Expands Electric Vehicle Efforts in New York; Adds Four EV Buses to Middletown City School District

Student Transportation of America Announces Employee Giving Campaign with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.