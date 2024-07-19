Student Transportation Solutions Awarded Contract Renewal With Tarrant City School District

TARRANT, Ala., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School Transportation Solutions (STS), a member of the Student Transportation of America (STA) family of companies, is pleased to announce that Tarrant City School District's Board has voted to renew its transportation contract, passing a new 5-year contract starting with the 2024-2025 school year. The contract renewal was accepted during the June 25, 2024, school board meeting.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the Tarrant City School district through this contract renewal. STS is deeply committed to the city of Tarrant, and we take great pride in providing safe, efficient, and dependable transportation services to the students and families we serve," said Denis Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Operations, Southeast U.S., STA. "This renewal reinforces our dedication to delivering top-quality transportation solutions that meet the district's needs while prioritizing the well-being of the students. It's a win-win for everyone involved, and we look forward to our continued collaboration."

Every aspect of STS's operations is designed with passenger safety as the top priority. The STA family of companies is considered an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services and holds a 95-percent contract renewal rate. STA's strongest asset is its skilled, safe, professionally trained drivers. It offers comprehensive paid training programs for those new to the industry, combining classroom and behind-the-wheel training.

With more than 23,000 employees, STA provides transportation services to more than 1.25 million children daily and serves more than 325 districts across the U.S. and Canada.

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com .

SOURCE Student Transportation of America