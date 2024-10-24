Students 2 Science Announces New Apollo Technology Center to Expand STEM Access for All New Jersey Students

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students 2 Science (S2S) – a New Jersey-based non-profit breaking down barriers in education by providing students from underserved communities with access to transformative and immersive STEM opportunities, empowering them to succeed in a rapidly evolving world and fostering the next generation of innovators and leaders, is pleased to announce its Apollo Technology Center*, a brand-new learning space slated to open in Fall 2025. The Apollo Technology Center, located at One Apollo Drive, Whippany, NJ will significantly expand STEM Access for all students in New Jersey and provide hands-on experiences using state-of-the-art lab instrumentation found in today's professional laboratory settings.

The Apollo Technology Center, at more than 20,000 square feet, will replace the East Hanover Technology Center, which has served as S2S' headquarters since its founding in 2009. The new Center will allow S2S to implement major program expansion to reach the over 500,000 students in NJ in need of education support and will include dedicated lab space for the new elementary school Improving Student Affinity and Aptitude for Careers in STEM (ISAAC) program (Grades 3-5) and a state-of-the art production studio for the Virtual Lab (V-Lab) Program (Grades 3-4). The Center will also offer expanded STEM programming for Middle School STEM Days (Grades 6-8), High school ISAAC (Grades 9-12), and host a new STEM Summer Camp in the Summer of 2026.

"The future opening of the Apollo Technology Center represents a significant milestone in ensuring quality STEM education for all New Jersey students, aligning with our vision to demystify STEM careers and build a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce," said Karnel Walker, Chair of S2S Board of Trustees and Executive Director of Biopharma Alliance Management, Clinical Research Group at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Having been exposed to science and math at a young age, I know firsthand the confidence and perspective that access to STEM education played in my life, and the immersive programs this Center will offer provides the same impactful opportunities for our local communities."

By expanding these cutting-edge STEM programs, this new facility will allow S2S to continue to create transformative learning experiences that go beyond the classroom. Additionally, increased opportunities for community, corporate and higher education volunteers, along with flex space for workforce training and professional development will allow students and community members to expand their academic horizons, engage in experiences that mirror real-world applications, and shape the future of STEM industries.

"This is a defining moment for Students 2 Science. The Apollo Technology Center doubles our programming space and, more importantly, allows us to reach more students than we ever have in the organization's history. We are embarking on a $10 million campaign to directly support the development of new programs, expanding our outreach and impact as we prepare students to enter the STEM workforce," said Paul A. Winslow, President and Co-Founder of Students 2 Science. "I'm incredibly proud of what we have already accomplished with the support of our teachers who are the driving force behind the success of our programs, along with our industry partners and supporters who share in our mission to inspire the next generation to see themselves in the future of STEM."

To-date, S2S has received generous contributions from corporate partners, foundations, and individual funders to make its current and future expanded STEM programs possible. S2S would like to thank all those who have played a direct role in shaping the future workforce, fostering diversity in STEM, and giving students the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive economy.

Students 2 Science is a 501c3 nonprofit organization on a mission to inspire and empower students from communities in need through experiential learning to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce. Since its founding in 2009 and with Technology Centers in East Hanover and Newark, NJ, the organization has reached over 250,000 students through virtual in and in-person programming by partnering with 45 schools, school districts, charter school networks and community organizations to deliver immersive, hands-on STEM education. To learn more about Students 2 Science and the Apollo Technology Center, click here.

*The Apollo Technology Center is a property of Commerce Park Ventures VI, LLC, Apollo Industrial LLC and Legacy Apollo LLC.

