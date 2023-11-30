Students Across the Globe Awarded Top Honors During CME Group's University Trading Challenge

Universidad De Guadalajara takes Top Honors

First place team based in Latin America for fourth consecutive year and in Mexico for second year in a row

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced the winners of its 20th annual University Trading Challenge , led by Universidad De Guadalajara in Mexico, the fourth consecutive time a team from Latin America and second consecutive time a team from Mexico earns top honors in the global competition.

20th Annual CME Group University Trading Challenge Winners Team Position University Name Country First Place Universidad De Guadalajara Mexico Second Place Christopher Newport University United States Third Place University of Colorado United States Fourth Place Georgia Institute of Technology United States Fifth Place Universidad de Medellin Colombia

This year's four-week competition included more than 400 teams of 1,865 students from 24 countries. Participants represented 156 universities around the world.

Students learned hands-on techniques for trading agriculture, energy, metals, equity indices, interest rates and foreign exchange futures contracts using CQG 's real-time simulated electronic trading platform. Throughout the challenge, students also received live market updates through Dow Jones newsfeeds and The Hightower Report .

"We congratulate the students from around the world who participated in our 20th CME Group University Trading Challenge," said Anita Liskey, CME Group Senior Managing Director of Global Brand Marketing and Communications. "In today's uncertain global economy, risk management is more important than ever, and CME Group's University Trading Challenge provides the next generation of traders and risk managers with a unique, hands-on experience to explore the world of trading and build the skills they need for future careers in finance."

"Congratulations to all of the winners and participants in this year's University Trading Challenge," said Pat Kenny, SVP of Client Relations at CQG. "CQG remains committed to educating the next generation of derivatives traders. The competition offers students the unique opportunity to make trading decisions based on real-time CME Group data, CQG's analytics, commentary and real-time news feeds from Dow Jones, and executed with CQG's premier trade routing technology."

"CME Group's University Trading Challenge motivates students and opens their minds to immense opportunities," said Maf. Luis Nicolau, Specialist in Derivative Financial Instruments at Universidad De Guadalajara. "We are proud of our students for participating in this year's challenge and admire CME Group for reaching out to students all over the world to participate."

Students on the top five winning teams receive cash prizes, if eligible, and all participants from this year's trading challenge are invited to attend an exclusive one-day, in-person market education event on December 4.

CME Group provides a wide range of risk management education, including its CME Institute education hub, which offers detailed courses, webinars and videos on trading futures on options markets, as well as a trading simulator.

CME Group also partners with other industry organizations to offer educational tools, such as Futures Fundamentals , a one-stop educational resource to help learners of all levels understand futures markets and the role they play in everyday life.

