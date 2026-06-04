STUDIO 55 BRINGS BRAND AND BROADCAST PARTNERS TOGETHER FOR TRANSATLANTIC LOVE ISLAND PARTNERSHIP WITH POPPI

Peacock and ITV Develop In-Show Placements for Love Island USA and UK

Studio 55 Extends poppi Partnership To USA Retail & UK Experiences,

Plans For Future International Roll Out

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITV Studios' recently launched global brand partnership studio, Studio 55 has begun to deliver on its promise of closing bigger global licensing deals by becoming the architect of a major transatlantic partnership deal for Love Island with Pepsi-co owned modern soda brand, poppi.

poppi x Love Island

Love Island has become a cultural phenomenon in the UK, USA, and a further 26 international markets worldwide, defining modern reality TV with its combination of romance and drama. The flagship UK version remains a titan of the franchise, while Love Island USA has recently exploded in popularity, with season seven emerging as Peacock's most-watched original of all time.

Love Island's global fanbase is vast, passionate, and highly engaged. Official content posted on social media platforms during the 2025 seasons generated 9bn views, with a further 49.3 bn views generated by user-generated content. Some 2m Love Island water bottles have sold worldwide and 80 items of virtual fashion are sold every minute within Love Island The Game which is one of the top ten most downloaded games in the U.S.

Working alongside broadcast partners Peacock and BE Studio, part of ITV Media and Entertainment, the deal sees in-show integrations, retail partnerships in the U.S. and experiences in the UK taking place around the hotly anticipated eighth season of Love Island USA and the thirteenth season of Love Island UK (both of which launched this week), with the ambition to roll out the partnership to more countries in due course.

The poppi deal continues the 2025 Love Island USA collaboration which saw cans of "Amaya's Island Colada" special edition flavour roll out in North America to the delight of fans.

2026 Activity in the USA includes:

In store: The Return of Punch Pop: poppi's top-selling summer flavour returns as a limited-edition "Punch Pop x Love Island USA ," a fruit punch-flavoured soda. Iconic point of sale displays will feature in major retailers nationwide. Love Island USA ," a fruit punch-flavoured soda. Iconic point of sale displays will feature in major retailers nationwide.

The Return of Punch Pop: poppi's top-selling summer flavour returns as a limited-edition "Punch Pop x ," a fruit punch-flavoured soda. Iconic point of sale displays will feature in major retailers nationwide. ," a fruit punch-flavoured soda. Iconic point of sale displays will feature in major retailers nationwide. In show: Several flavours of poppi, including Punch Pop, poppi may appear in the Love Island USA villa this seasonLove Island USA villa this season

Several flavours of poppi, including Punch Pop, poppi may appear in the Love Island USA villa this seasonLove Island USA villa this season IRL : Join poppi across the country at Love Island USA watch parties

: Join poppi across the country at watch parties Sweepstakes: Fans can enter a retail sweepstake to win a trip to Fiji, Love Island USA merch & Peacock subscriptions, plus weekly giveaways across poppi's social channels

2026 Activity in the UK includes:

In show: Five delicious poppi flavours will be stocked in the Villa for the Islanders to enjoy at their leisure, and during standout poppi branded moments

Five delicious poppi flavours will be stocked in the Villa for the Islanders to enjoy at their leisure, and during standout poppi branded moments IRL: poppi presents: Love Island the Finale: a creator-led live finale experience in London, blending iconic villa energy with poppi's playful optimism and social spirit.

Love Island the Finale: a creator-led live finale experience in London, blending iconic villa energy with poppi's playful optimism and social spirit. Social media: Outside of the main show, poppi will have a suite of bespoke, BTS content with Islanders, and exclusive giveaways featuring across both Love Island and poppi handles

Globally:

In Game: Players of the hugely popular Love Island The Game, one of the top 10 most downloaded games in the USA, can find virtual poppi cans in play

Sophia Sesto, VP of Culture, poppi said, "Love Island is more than just a show, it's where culture, conversation, and connection come to life every night. After the incredible response to our Amaya's Island Colada collaboration last summer, we knew we had an opportunity to go even bigger. This year, we're fully integrated into the Love Island experience—making poppi part of both Islander and fan rituals all season long."

Will Scougall, EVP Brand & Commercial Partnerships, ITV Studios said, "We are so excited to welcome poppi as an international partner for both Love Island UK and USA. The power of the Love Island brand is absolutely undeniable, signaling the start of summer for fans across 28 countries worldwide. Studio 55 is designed to give brands with an international footprint a central point to access the Love Island universe, and poppi is one of the first brands to take advantage of the opportunity. I can't wait to see where the partnership goes next."

Bhav Chandrani, Director of BE Studio, part of ITV Media and Entertainment said, "We are thrilled to welcome poppi to Love Island UK as our brand new soft drink partner. The brand fits so naturally into the Love Island world, from the Villa-perfect colourful cans, to the playful positioning and we know our Islanders will absolutely love them. Working closely with our global colleagues is allowing us to maximize partnership impact for poppi in the UK, and we can't wait to see them show up in show, in exclusive Islander content on social and in real life across a range of genuinely exciting experiences for our viewers to enjoy.

About Zoo and Studio 55

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can't get enough of. It is home to 60 production labels, spanning 13 countries including the UK, U.S., Australia, France, Germany, the Nordics, Italy and the Netherlands.

Zoo 55, a new label dedicated to expanding its digital and gaming activity, was launched in 2025. It manages 200+ owned and operated channels in the social space delivering 47bn views in 2025, as well as 20 FAST channel brands and 28 unique channels distributed in 43 countries and 318 live streams globally.

In 2026, ITV Studios launched Studio 55, a global brand partnership studio designed to offer brands, marketing agencies and content creators unprecedented access to ITV Studios' world-class portfolio of IP. Its focus spans bigger licensing deals and digital first formats targeted to deepen fan loyalty and build on how audiences interact with TV brands.

About poppi

poppi is a modern revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen & Allison Ellsworth, poppi combines prebiotics and fruit juice to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering low-calorie soda with just 5 grams of sugar. The modern soda's brand-first, digital approach, cultural cache, and meteoric growth resulted in a record $1.95B dollar sale to PepsiCo in 2025. Since its inception in 2020, the brand has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Alix Earle, Post Malone, Olivia Munn, and more. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com, or follow @drinkpoppi on TikTok and Instagram.

SOURCE poppi