Studio Home Introduces Four New ADU and Tiny Home Models

With 35 ADU, tiny home and studio designs, Studio Home simplifies planning, financing and building backyard spaces with online tools and local franchise support

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Home, a trusted national ADU builder and leader in prefab residential and commercial construction, today announced four new prefab accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and tiny home models, designed for flexible living. Now with models ranging from 96 to 682 square feet and a growing national network of local franchise partners, Studio Home is expanding both its design choices and the ways homeowners can plan and build more efficiently.

Studio Home's new Robinia, Larch, Rowan and Raintree models expand the company's standardized design platform first introduced with Laurel earlier this year, giving homeowners more floor plan options for guest houses, rental units, granny flats, home offices and other detached backyard homes.

The offerings reflect growing demand for housing that adapts as homeowners' needs change, whether for rental income, aging parents, adult children, guests or dedicated workspaces. The new models feature four architectural styles—Farmhouse, Modern, Craftsman and Traditional—allowing homeowners to compare designs, personalize finishes, receive instant project estimates and explore financing options all on Studio Home's website.

"We're making the entire ADU build process easier, from choosing the right design to navigating local permitting and construction," said Jeremy Nova, co-founder and creative director of Studio Home, founded in 2008 with more than 6,500 projects completed nationwide. "The Robinia, Larch, Rowan and Raintree help homeowners easily create spaces that fit their property and lifestyle, without having to start from scratch."

The new models are part of Studio Home's broader strategy to combine more product and design choices with local support through franchise partners. Each model is precision-engineered at the company's 46,000-square-foot Colorado facility and shipped nationwide as a panelized building kit, while local partners provide expertise in permitting, building codes and construction.

Since launching its franchise program earlier this year, Studio Home has seen strong interest from prospective partners across the country. The company is currently exploring franchise opportunities in key markets nationwide. More information is available at www.studiohomefranchise.com.

Homeowners can compare floor plans and architectural styles at www.studio-home.com.

About Studio Home

Founded in 2008 and formerly known as Studio Shed, Studio Home is a pioneer in modern prefabricated housing and panelized construction. With more than 6,500 structures delivered across North America, the company designs and manufactures precision-engineered ADUs, tiny homes, backyard studios and detached living spaces that bring speed, predictability and architectural quality to modern housing.

SOURCE Studio Home