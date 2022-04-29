STÜDIO Opens in San Diego!

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego real estate professional, Jason Cassity (The Cassity Team x COMPASS), has co-founded a new venture aimed at providing video content and branding services to real estate agents. Aptly named STÜDIO, the business will offer brand audits, creative services (videography, editing, graphic design), and social media account management with the aim of growing their clients' real estate businesses.

"This idea was very much inspired by the SERHANT brokerage, and their SERHANT studio, in New York City. If nothing else, this will be a HUGE value add to our team (The Cassity Team), and our clients. We now have an in-house studio offering to help agents produce high-quality real estate content, and also a way to showcase our clients' properties better than anyone else" says Jason. "But I think that there is also a very real opportunity to expand beyond our team and help other agents grow their businesses as well."

Co-founder Rose Sanchez brings years of experience as a videographer, and will act as STÜDIO's Creative Director. Rose also owns RS VIDS, LLC, a videography company. Co-founder Christine Copeland will act as the Brand Director, and brings years of marketing experience. Both Christine and Rose are also licensed real estate agents in San Diego.

"Most real estate content sucks", says Rose. "We want to change that."

STÜDIO is now accepting new clients for initial brand consultations: https://sandiego.studio

Media Contact:

Christine Copeland

650-888-5383

[email protected]

SOURCE STÜDIO, LLC