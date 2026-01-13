NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Pilates International, the global Reformer Pilates franchise with 125+ studios open worldwide and more than 70 in development, is entering 2026 with record-breaking U.S. performance and a newly updated Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $888,774 for its U.S. studios.

Studio Pilates International accelerates U.S. growth with new $888K average unit volume and robust 2026 expansion plans.

The milestone underscores the brand's strong traction across major U.S. markets and reinforces its position as a leading franchise opportunity heading into the New Year. The updated AUV reflects Studio Pilates International's continued momentum as interest in premium, science-backed Pilates surges nationwide. January traditionally marks a peak period for franchise inquiries, as aspiring entrepreneurs look to launch new ventures and pursue career pivots, making this a strategic moment for the brand to highlight its U.S. growth.

"Studio Pilates International has built extraordinary community demand across the United States, and the new $888,774 AUV is a testament to the strength and scalability of our model," said Jade Winter, Co-Founder and CEO of Studio Pilates International. "We're excited to continue our growth into new cities and markets, bringing our results-driven Pilates experience to even more communities."

In 2025, the brand expanded into key U.S. markets, beginning with the opening of its North Plano, Texas, studio. Additional Texas locations in McKinney, Missouri City, West Plano, and Windsong are underway. Early 2026 will bring new openings in Spears Creek (Elgin, South Carolina) on January 24 and Hudson Square (New York, NY) on January 31, with Elk Grove, CA; Boston, MA; Sparks, NV; Ocala, FL; West 57th Street, NY; and more to follow.

Internationally, the brand plans to grow its global footprint, with franchise agreements already signed in Germany and Portugal, and additional countries on the horizon.

Founded in Australia in 2002 by husband-and-wife team Jade Winter, an Olympic athlete, and Tanya Winter, a physical therapist, Studio Pilates International delivers a science-backed Reformer Pilates experience grounded in form, safety, and measurable results. Its signature 40-minute classes pair highly trained instructors with proprietary technology, blending individualized attention with clear visual demonstrations from SPTV screens. The method is universally accessible, offering modifications that meet clients at any fitness level - whether they're elite athletes or entirely new to Pilates.

For more on Studio Pilates International, visit: studiopilates.com and follow along on Instagram at: @studio_pilates.

Media Contact:

Samantha Levitin, Levitin Collective

[email protected]

SOURCE Studio Pilates International