Studio Science Acquires Technology Consultancy RevTech360

Combined company brings a new era of strategic design consultancy built for today's experience-driven businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Science, a leading design and innovation consultancy, today announces the acquisition of RevTech360, a digital transformation solutions provider focused in MuleSoft and Salesforce. The acquisition further strengthens Studio Science's rapidly-growing Salesforce Commerce Cloud services, creating the leading people-centered design consultancy specializing in delivering experiences on the Salesforce platform.

Studio Science's unmatched depth in designing better brand, product, and e-commerce experiences, combined with RevTech360's cross-cloud Salesforce and complex integration architecture expertise, delivers a partner that integrates design, customer experience, and technological capabilities.

"The combination of design plus technology is what businesses need to differentiate, mitigate risk, efficiently use resources, speed time to value, and ultimately deliver better products and services to their customers," said Steve Pruden, CEO of Studio Science. "With the combination of RevTech360's expertise, we now offer a multi-disciplinary approach to solving problems with research, strategy, design, customer experience thinking, technology, systems architecture, and integration."

Coming off the heels of a strategic growth investment by Inoca Capital Partners last month, the acquisition of RevTech360 continues the acceleration for Studio Science. Over the past three years, the consultancy has more than doubled annual revenue and shifted a large portion of that revenue into the global enterprise. The combined company now has over 80 designers, developers, strategists, and architects with nearly 100 Salesforce certifications and growing.

Founded in 2003 and based in Indianapolis, IN, RevTech360 has provided CRM and IT consulting services to dozens of businesses. The company's technical resources are fully enabled and certified architects, developers, and configurators, all located in North America. They later became a MuleSoft Partner and Salesforce Consulting Partner with a large percentage of the business in the Public Sector.

"RevTech360 has a solid history with Studio Science, having partnered directly, and with their leadership, several times over the past 20 years to solve problems for businesses of all sizes," said Bob Braun, co-founder of RevTech360. "Over this time, we've seen a fundamental shift in how businesses and Public Sector organizations have changed to be much more experience driven. Combining Studio Science's people-centered design and e-commerce expertise with our technology and integration capabilities creates a perfect combination for the market. Our similar cultures and focus on doing great work for our clients is icing on the cake."

For more information about the announcement, visit https://studioscience.com/news-revtech360-announcement .

Media Contact:

Lindsey Groepper

[email protected]

About Studio Science

Founded 25 years ago by Kristian Andersen, Studio Science is a modern design consultancy that works with industry-defining enterprise and technology companies to solve business challenges through design. We help our clients achieve remarkable growth by identifying opportunities to design better brand experiences, deliver better product experiences, and provide better e-commerce experiences. From brand design to visual communication, digital product design to e-commerce solutions, we are a consultative, creative partner and an extension of our client's team. More at https://studioscience.com/.

SOURCE Studio Science