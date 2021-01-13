Studio Shed Provides Customers with New Payment Options

Studio Shed makes backyard sheds and ADU home improvement projects more attainable during pandemic. Tweet this

In 2020, Studio Shed saw an enormous surge in demand for its backyard home offices and ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units). The company accelerated production of its products and also introduced a dynamic, 3D online design center on their website to empower customers to design and customize sheds to fit their needs. Today's new financing tool goes a step further and allows homeowners to easily review monthly payment options from multiple lenders immediately. By simply filling out a short loan application online, customers can easily review interest rates, estimated payment amounts, length of the loan terms, and receive funds directly through a secure process without affecting their credit scores.

"Home improvement companies like Studio Shed offer real solutions for today's homeowner, and having quick financing and payment options at the homeowners' fingertips is key," said Giri Addanki, CEO, Acorn Finance.

Studio Shed creates smart, flexible spaces for the home, allowing homeowners to easily design and customize stand-alone backyard spaces without the disruptions and costs associated with traditional home remodels. When purchasing a Studio Shed online, homeowners choose size, interior and exterior layout, siding, and colors, and easily calculate shipping and permitting costs based on zip code. Signature Series single room sheds start at $10,910, Portland Series turnkey cabins at $16,802, and Summit ADUs at $28,700.

ABOUT STUDIO SHED

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. For more information, please visit www.studioshed.com.

ABOUT ACORN FINANCE

Acorn Finance helps consumers receive personalized payment options, for small and large purchases, at the Point of Sale. Acorn's Payment Options Platform seamlessly connects a consumer's request to multiple financial institutions in real-time, and presents highly competitive offers. For more information, please visit www.acornfinance.com.

