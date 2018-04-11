Studio71 Releases First Brand Safety Product With Human Review "Studio71 Context"

A beta of Studio71 Context was created in early 2017 and officially launched today as a response to the need of transparency into brand safety. Studio71 invested in human scanning and has spent the past year perfecting Studio71 Context. Studio71 advertisers who are running ads through this product have verified Studio71 Context to be 100 percent brand safe.

The three-step process includes:

First, Studio71 Context scans all text and data including titles, tags and closed-captioned descriptions for hundreds of thousands of key words that have been deemed inappropriate including curse words, hate speech and words describing violent and sexual activities.

scans all text and data including titles, tags and closed-captioned descriptions for hundreds of thousands of key words that have been deemed inappropriate including curse words, hate speech and words describing violent and sexual activities. Next, Studio71 Context uses visual recognition technology to scan our videos for nudity, drug use, weapons and other activities that may not appear in text.

uses visual recognition technology to scan our videos for nudity, drug use, weapons and other activities that may not appear in text. Before we label a video brand safe -- a human reviews it. Someone watches every video we label brand safe because human review applies the context that computers just can't understand.

"This announcement continues our commitment to provide Canadian advertisers a safe environment with some of the top inventory and most scale in the country. YouTube is essential for driving performance on video buys and the Context tool helps partners who are looking for more control over their investments. The fact is, we always knew our network of Canadian superstars like Lilly Singh, Kalyn Nicholson and Matt Santoro was brand-safe but now we can prove it," said Jordan Bortolotti, Executive Vice President, Studio71 Canada.

Studio71 Context is a proprietary product developed by Mike Flynn, Chief Technology Officer of Studio71 and his team, in conjunction with EVP of Media Sales Matt Crowley's team in response to demand in market for buyers seeking better, more transparent, brand safe contextually relevant content for their advertisers. There are varied levels of Studio71 Context with the goal being to set the right application for every client and holding company.

About Studio71

Studio71 is a premium global media company and content studio that develops, produces and distributes original programming across multiple platforms. Studio71 is a Red Arrow Studios Company and headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Berlin, New York, Toronto, London, Paris and Milan.

About Red Arrow Studios

Red Arrow Studios is one of the world's leading creators and distributors of entertainment content. Red Arrow Studios is comprised of 20 production companies in seven territories, including 10 companies based in the United States; leading digital studio, Studio71, based in six countries; and global film and TV distributors Red Arrow Studios International and Gravitas Ventures. The group's significant output includes scripted, non-scripted and formatted content and IP, from TV and film to short-form and branded content, made for an array of global networks and platforms.

Red Arrow Studios is part of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, one of Europe's leading media groups. For more information, please visit: www.redarrow.tv

