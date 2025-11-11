STUDIOSITY ACQUIRES NORVALID: VALIDATES LEARNING, NOT CHEATING

SYDNEY, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Studiosity , the global edtech leader in pedagogically sound AI-for-Learning, announced the acquisition of Norvalid , a world leader in student self-validation of authorship and authentic learning.

Extending Studiosity's research-proven writing and learning platform in universities with validation provides educators with a 'support and validate' alternative to the problematic 'police and punish' mode of punitive AI detection, while ensuring students develop the enduring critical thinking and communication skills prized by employers in the era of GenAI.

Norvalid's technology provides education institutions with a suite of sophisticated authorship validation tools, including digital linguistic fingerprinting, alongside authentic learning confirmation tools tailored to every student and every submission.

Studiosity's unique approach combines student capability-building with learning validation, providing educators with an alternative to minimally constrained foundation models that let students offload cognitive effort and bypass the learning process. Instead, Studiosity offers institutions a strengths-based pathway to optimizing graduate employability while maintaining assessment security.

With more than 20 years partnering with education institutions, the acquisition of Norvalid marks a paradigm shift for Studiosity's hundreds of higher education partners and their over 1.5 millions students across five continents.

Studiosity's existing education partners will be prioritized in the deployment of the new, integrated solution via an Early Access Program in the first quarter of 2026, alongside the participation of academics across geographies via our product advisory groups.

Michael Larsen, CEO of Studiosity: "Educators and sector leaders face an existential inflection point in student learning and assessment that will determine the future of formal education. Embracing AI whilst ensuring qualification integrity and preventing cognitive offloading and ghostwriting is at the heart of this challenge."

Roger Larsen (no relation) , CEO of Norvalid : "Our mission was always to build a defensible system that respects the student and the credentials. Joining Studiosity scales that vision globally, proving that the future of assessment is validation - not suspicion."

Dr. Derrick Anderson, Vice President for Enterprise Design and Policy, University of Utah, and Studiosity AAB: "This is a great example of a tool that shifts academic integrity towards affirming student effort, allowing institutions to focus on pedagogical design and the genuine learning process, as well as ensuring that degrees truly validate higher-order thinking in the age of AI."

Dr. Noreen Golfman, former Provost at Memorial University and Studiosity AAB: "As leaders, our commitment is to the quality of the credential. This multi-layered validation system provides the evidence of learning that educators need to maintain trust in assessment in the era of generative AI."

Prof. Judyth Sachs, Studiosity Chief Academic Officer: "This platform extension replaces stressful cheating accusations and investigations with a defensible, multi-layered approach to validation. It prioritizes authentic student learning and abandons a culturally misaligned and resource-intensive system that instills fear of punishment."

Prof. Rebecca Bunting, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Bedfordshire (UK) and Studiosity AAB: "The 'detection' landscape is increasingly irrelevant in a post-GPT era. We should be embracing solutions that are rigorous, scalable, and non-punitive. Studiosity's focus on validating original effort, rather than policing and suspicion-seeking, offers a necessary path forward for the sector."

Prof. Cliff Allan, former Vice-Chancellor at Birmingham City University, Studiosity AAB: "The sector has a robust commitment to protect the value of qualifications, but this requires defensible methods that go beyond outdated policing. This validation platform aligns technology with the core principles of quality assurance, ensuring student achievement is truly reflected in their awards."

About Studiosity:

Studiosity is a global education technology company dedicated to increasing life chances for students, everywhere. The Company partners with over 200 institutions and their ~2 million students to support and validate student learning. Studiosity blends research-proven learning technology with educator oversight and peer connection. Students receive immediate, formative feedback on writing. Focused on academic integrity and fostering independent learning, Studiosity helps institutions deliver personalized, high-quality, and scalable student support, backed by evidence-based, relevant assessment security.

About Norvalid:

Norvalid is a Norwegian education technology company, established in 2023, with a mission to safeguard authentic writing in the age of AI. Recognizing the limitations of detection-based solutions, Norvalid employs established research methods and Artificial Intelligence to enable the validation of original student authorship. The solution focuses on confirming a student's unique linguistic fingerprint and learning, enabling institutions to safely assess authentic writing at scale. Norvalid is dedicated to upholding academic integrity and ensuring fair, evidence-based assessment.

The transaction is subject to normal closing processes and is expected to complete by December 1, 2025.

SOURCE Studiosity USA Inc.