Studiosity Wins Prestigious CODiE Award for Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

Global EdTech Leader Recognized for its Evidence-Based, Ethical AI for Learning Platform, Driven by Strong College Partnerships

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Studiosity, the leading ethical AI and human-centric study support service for higher education, proudly announced today that its Studiosity: AI for Learning platform has been named the winner of the Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution in the annual CODiE Awards.

The CODiE Awards, presented by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA), are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating innovation and excellence in the technology industry. This award recognizes Studiosity for its unique solution that supports student success by fostering critical thinking, academic integrity, and agency at scale.

"This is an incredible honor for our entire team, and a powerful validation of our core mission: to provide AI for learning, not corrections," says Troy Burnett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Studiosity North America. "We share this recognition with our university partners across North America and globally. They are the driving force, taking an evidence-based approach to student success and demanding the best, most ethical solutions - especially when it comes to the evolving role of AI in learning."

Studiosity's platform is designed specifically for higher education, offering students 24/7 formative writing feedback and study support that focuses on skill development rather than simply providing answers. The service is trusted by over 200 institutions worldwide and is proven to offer an average 4.4x return on investment (ROI) through improved student retention, according to an external meta-analysis.

"During this moment in time, when educators are looking for ethical, evidence-based AI tools, this award validates the thoughtful design thinking that Studiosity has put into its platform. Building students' long-term learning capacity using AI is an impressive achievement and one that should serve as a model for the field," adds Kemi Jona, Vice Provost for Online Education and Digital Innovation at the University of Virginia, and U.S. Academic Advisory Board member with Studiosity. Studiosity advisors are participating in their individual expert capacity and not as official representatives of their employers.

The CODiE Awards are judged by expert business and education technology leaders, whose evaluations determine the finalists and then vote on the winners.

About Studiosity

Studiosity is student success, at scale, with an evidence-based ROI of 4.4x return for universities and colleges. Studiosity develops critical thinking, agency, and retention in students, while also empowering educators with learning insight, through its ethical formative writing feedback and 24/7 study support system. For future-ready graduates and future-ready institutions. Learn more at studiosity.com .

