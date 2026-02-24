Study Confirms Safety of Using Theranica's Nerivio® REN Wearable for Treatment of Migraine Simultaneously with Contemporary Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices

Published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, the study demonstrates that administering treatment of migraine with Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) does not impact blood sugar level readings of CGM devices.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a neuromodulation therapeutics company advancing clinically validated, drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions and setting a new standard of care in migraine with REN-based precision treatment delivery and industry-leading efficacy, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Clinical Medicine titled, "Simultaneous Use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems and the Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) Wearable for Patients with Comorbid Diabetes and Migraine: Interventional Single Arm Compatibility Study". The study demonstrated that the Nerivio REN wearable can be safely used concurrently with the most commonly used CGM systems without disrupting glucose measurement accuracy.

Migraine and diabetes affect hundreds of millions of adults and adolescents worldwide. In the United States alone, an estimated 4.5 million people live with both conditions, underscoring the need for safe, effective, and compatible treatment strategies.

Many individuals with diabetes rely on wireless CGM systems, which transmit blood-glucose measurements to dedicated smartphone apps via Bluetooth® and provide alerts when meaningful changes occur. Nerivio, a prescribed wearable for the acute and/or preventive treatment of migraine, is similarly operated and monitored through a smartphone app using Bluetooth connectivity.

This study addresses a common question raised by patients and healthcare providers regarding the safe simultaneous use of these technologies. The findings provide important reassurance that individuals can safely use Nerivio alongside a CGM device in everyday care.

This is the first clinical study to directly evaluate the concurrent use of a neuromodulation migraine therapy with CGM devices. The study examined simultaneous operation of Nerivio with the most widely used CGM systems in the United States: the FreeStyle Libre® 2 and Libre® 3 systems by Abbott and the Dexcom® G6 and G7 systems by Dexcom.Top of FormBottom of Form

In the repeated-measures interventional compatibility study, 21 adults with diabetes used their CGM concurrently with a Nerivio device during a full 45-minute REN session designed to detect even minor deviations in glucose readings. Researchers compared glucose measurements during active Nerivio stimulation to those taken when stimulation was paused, targeting a stringent predefined mean absolute relative difference (MADR) threshold of 5.0%.

Results showed a median deviation of only 1.6% — well below the prespecified benchmark — and that all participants individually met the threshold criterion. Subgroup analyses confirmed consistent performance across device families. Abbott FreeStyle Libre users showed a median deviation of 1.0%, while Dexcom users showed a median deviation of 1.7%.

Importantly, the study observed no Bluetooth disruptions or co-interference, no missed data transmissions, no device malfunctions, and no adverse events. Data capture remained complete across all measurement pairs, confirming stable performance of both Nerivio and the CGM device during simultaneous operation.

"These findings demonstrate that the Nerivio REN wearable and CGM systems can be used together without compromising glucose data integrity — which is critically important for people managing both migraine and diabetes," said Christina Treppendahl, certified headache medicine specialist and Medical Science Liaison at Theranica, who initiated and co-authored the study.

"Many people living with migraine are also managing other chronic conditions. They rely on multiple connected health technologies every day. Our goal is not only to provide effective drug-free migraine treatment, but to ensure our technology integrates safely into patients' broader care ecosystems. This study reinforces our commitment to rigorous clinical research, our commitment to patient safety, and the advancement of non-pharmacological therapies for people living with complex comorbidities."

Dr. Richelle deMayo, chief medical information officer and attending physician in pain and palliative medicine at Connecticut Children's Research Institute and a contributing author of the study, said "Migraine treatment can be especially complex for individuals with diabetes because many pharmacologic options carry metabolic or cardiovascular considerations. Nerivio is a drug-free, FDA-cleared wearable that delivers migraine therapy through remote electrical neuromodulation and is controlled via smartphone. As connected health technologies continue to expand, confirming safe multi-device operation is increasingly important for real-world patient care."

The authors conclude that simultaneous use of Nerivio and CGM systems is safe, feasible, and functionally compatible, helping remove a key barrier to integrating multiple wearable technologies for people managing comorbid migraine and diabetes.

About Nerivio®

The Nerivio® REN wearable is a non-invasive acute and preventive (dual use) prescription migraine treatment that works without needles or pills. By delivering precisely-targeted Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) that activates the body's natural pain-inhibitory system, Nerivio harnesses the endogenous Conditioned Pain Modulation (CPM) into real-world treatment—establishing a new standard of care defined by mechanism-based therapy, precision delivery, and industry-leading efficacy.

Cleared by the FDA for patients 8 years of age and older, it uses gentle electrical pulses on the arm to activate the brain's natural pain regulation system, relieving migraine symptoms during an attack and reducing the frequency and burden of future episodes when used preventively. Controlled by a smartphone app, the Nerivio REN wearable offers a safe, effective, and easy-to-use way to manage migraine without the risk of systemic side effects or drug interactions.

About Theranica

Theranica is a neuromodulation therapeutics company pioneering drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions. Its FDA-cleared flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first and only prescribed Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) wearable for both acute and preventive migraine care, delivering precision therapy that activates the body's natural pain-inhibitory system and establishes a new standard of care in migraine.

Nerivio provides a critical treatment option for people living with migraine who have unique clinical needs, including children, veterans, individuals managing comorbidities, and women of childbearing age.

Dedicated to advancing modern, drug-free pain management, Theranica continues to develop cutting-edge, clinically grounded, mechanism-based neuromodulation therapies designed to integrate into everyday care and redefine how migraine and other idiopathic pain conditions are treated.

Theranica Media Contact:

Kris Barr

Executive Director, Public Relations & Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 410.919.7889

SOURCE Theranica