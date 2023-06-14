Study Finds 60% of Mortgage Professionals Live Paycheck to Paycheck Amongst Market Uncertainty

News provided by

Everee

14 Jun, 2023, 07:54 ET

Study of 314 U.S.-based mortgage professionals finds faster commission payments, increased flexibility to be key factors to retention and overall satisfaction.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, a leading payroll technology company upending the two-week pay cycle, today released its 2023 Mortgage Industry Commission & Retention Report, finding that 60% of mortgage professionals are living paycheck to paycheck as a result of rising inflation, high interest rates, and fewer deals.

The survey of 314 U.S.-based professionals in the mortgage industry with commission-based roles also found that over 31% plan to leave the industry within the next year, and another 15% are unsure where their future in the mortgage industry stands.

According to the survey, competitive pay, faster commission payments, and flexible working options are key contributors towards mortgage professionals' retention and overall satisfaction. However, despite today's real-time, on-demand era, more than 60% of professionals have to wait at least two weeks to get paid, with 22.3% waiting a month, and 11.5% waiting even longer. Additional key findings include:

  • 72.6% of mortgage professionals would choose to work for one company over another simply because they paid commissions faster.
  • 65% want to get paid in a week or less but only 40% actually get paid that fast.

When looking specifically at loan officers' responses to the study:

  • 38.5% of loan officers are unhappy with how quickly they're paid.
  • 82.2% of loan officers would be more likely to continue working for their current employer if they received their commissions within 24 hours.

"We're seeing that mortgage professionals consider the speed of pay to be more important than things like company culture, health benefits, and retirement benefits when deciding where to work," said Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. "When considering that so many of these professionals are living paycheck to paycheck or wanting to leave the industry, we are committed to working with mortgage companies to pay commissions to employees as fast as the same day they close a deal. By doing so, we're giving these employees an opportunity to better support their financial needs, and we're also helping businesses increase retention, protect margins, and attract new talent."

To view and download the full report, visit https://offers.everee.com/2023-mortgage-report.

About Everee

Everee is a payroll technology company that makes it easy to pay mortgage professionals quickly, within a day of closing a deal. Started in 2018 to disrupt the two-week pay cycle, Everee's platform boasts flexible APIs, embeddable components and payroll finance, allowing companies to onboard and pay employees at scale without cash flow challenges. Everee also offers instant payouts to a card for a free way to pay. Learn more at everee.com.

Media contact:
Sierra Thomas for Everee
[email protected]
2088511483

SOURCE Everee

Also from this source

Everee Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program with Launch of Everee Visa® Pay Card

Report: Gig Drivers Inclined to Leave Gig Work Amidst Rising Competition for Workers, Turnover

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.