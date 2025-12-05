Study Finds Autistic People Gain in Executive Function and Wellbeing After Coaching Program

Catalight's Compass-Behavioral Helps Participants Set Goals to Improve Communication and Everyday Life Skills

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autistic youth and adults who participated in a coaching program saw improvements in their executive functioning and wellbeing, according to a new peer-reviewed study led by researchers at the Catalight Research Institute. The study examined records of 234 autistic youth and young adults who participated in Compass-Behavioral, a personalized coaching program that invites participants to identify goals and build practical strategies for communication, self-management and daily life. Study participants received 10-14 coaching sessions from a licensed or certified behavioral health clinician trained in Compass-Behavioral. Sessions lasted 45-60 minutes and took place over a 3- to 6-month period.

Key Findings:

Participants most often chose goals related to daily functioning, including self-management and communicating socially.

They showed significant improvements in multiple areas, including sleep, self-observation, self-advocacy and self-management.

Exit surveys showed strong gains in self-awareness, coping strategies and overall confidence.

"Our findings suggest that short-term structured coaching can have a meaningful impact on the lives of young autistic people," said Lindsey Sneed, Ph.D., BCBA-D, co-lead author of the study and vice president of clinical excellence at Catalight. "When young people have a say in setting their own goals and receive support to achieve them, they begin to understand their strengths. This can lead to a shift in confidence that carries into home, school and community settings."

Compass-Behavioral uses structured one-on-one coaching and motivational interviewing to help participants build strategies that support autonomy, communication and daily life management. Clinicians who deliver the program complete a 6-hour training and receive mentoring from clinicians experienced in the intervention.

"Our research suggests that clinicians now have a powerful new tool that, after a relatively brief training, equips them to help autistic youth and young adults build confidence and strengthen essential life skills," said Doreen Samelson, Ed.D., MSCP, co-lead author of the study and chief clinical officer at Catalight. "The data suggest that Compass-Behavioral opens the door to meaningful, supportive interactions that can make a real difference in the daily lives of autistic persons."

"Initial Analysis of the Effectiveness of Compass-Behavioral for Autistic Youth: A Community-Based Retrospective Analysis" was published in Behavioral Sciences. In addition to the researchers from the Catalight Research Institute, one author was affiliated with Easterseals Northern California.

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation, with more than 16,000 practitioners serving 24,000 clients and families annually. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight's goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis and speech therapy.

SOURCE Catalight Foundation, a California non-profit corporation