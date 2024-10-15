Study Finds Eating Pecans May Blunt Negative Effects of Meals High in "Bad" Fats

Fat vs. Fat: Eating Pecans Daily May Reduce Cardiovascular Risk Factors Associated with Saturated Fats

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death among U.S. adults, but snacking on pecans may fight one of its risk factors. Diets high in saturated fats can increase your risk of heart disease, and restrictive diets often aim to limit these bad fats and the many popular foods in which they're found. Now, research supports a more inclusive approach: adding pecans (20 g total fat, 18g unsaturated fat, 2 g saturated fat/serving) may blunt or reduce the negative effects associated with eating foods higher in bad saturated fats in older adults.

The study, conducted at the University of Georgia, compared the cumulative impact of daily pecan eating versus not eating pecans on changes in fasting cholesterol levels and responses to a meal higher in saturated fat (meeting 35% of total daily calories). Findings show notable reductions in cholesterol levels with pecan consumption, as well as lower post-meal triglycerides. Collectively, these changes to cholesterol levels are important to support heart health and reduce the risks for clogged arteries.

"This study reinforces the importance of incorporating healthy foods, such as pecans, into the diet" says Dr. Jamie Cooper, PhD, Primary Investigator, University of Georgia. "Although the intervention was relatively short, the improvements in multiple markers of chronic disease risk is clinically relevant for older adults."

The research included Americans aged 50-70 who were instructed to eat 68 grams of pecans daily (~2.5 servings; 30 grams/serving;) for a month or no pecans. The meal higher in saturated fat was given to all participants at the start of the study (prior to eating pecans) and once again at the conclusion of the study.

Pecan eaters had additional benefits beyond cholesterol levels. Findings show participants had less oxidative stress, an unavoidable byproduct of saturated fat digestion. And, despite the addition of 470 daily calories, those consuming pecans did not have an increase in body weight or body fat.

"The maintenance of participants' weight and body fat is of high practical importance. What we are seeing is that in a real-life setting, eating pecans may help displace the consumption of other calories and may provide some satiating effects to support weight maintenance," says Cooper.

Further, regardless of the high saturated fat meal, pecan eaters had improved cholesterol values than those not eating pecans. Specifically, pecan eaters experienced significantly reduced fasting total cholesterol; low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and non-high-density lipoproteins (HDL)—types of cholesterol that increase the risks for CVD; and total cholesterol:HDL ratio (another indicator of CVD risk).

"Although this study is not mechanistic by design, we speculate that the fatty acid composition of pecans, as well as their antioxidant capacity, may have contributed to the blunting effects on saturated fats and other improvements observed," says Cooper.

Pecans are Surprisingly Snackable!

The 18 g of good unsaturated fat (20 g total; 2 g saturated fat/serving) in these nutritious and delicious nuts may help weaken the negative effects of unhealthy fats while supporting satiety. This highlights the importance of balance in our overall eating patterns – especially for cardiovascular health and appetite control.

Pecans' 18 grams of good unsaturated fats (including oleic acid) per 1 oz serving, with only 2 grams of saturated fat can be part of the solution, and help people enjoy their favorite foods in moderation while protecting their health. Additionally, snacking on pecans may aid in weight maintenance by keeping people feeling full for a longer period of time, staving off cravings and helping them manage and meet their dietary goals.

About the Study

The study was a randomized parallel controlled 4-week intervention that included a total of 44 adults (31 post-menopausal women and 13 men). Participants were separated into two groups: those receiving 68 grams of pecans daily (2.5 servings) and those not receiving pecans, as part of their normal diet. A high saturated fat meal (35% of daily calories) was provided to both groups during lab visits at the start and conclusion of the study.

The study findings, which were presented across four published manuscripts, show significant improvements among the pecan group compared to the control group for:

Total cholesterol

LDL cholesterol

Non-HDL cholesterol

Total cholesterol:HDL cholesterol ratio

Post-meal triglycerides

Post-meal lipid peroxidation

Fasting and post-meal appetite regulating hormone (PYY)

Study limitations include self-reported dietary intake and physical activity, baseline differences in sugar intakes between groups, short postprandial assessment window, and the generalizability to diverse audiences.

For Additional Information About the Manuscripts Referenced in This Release:

About the American Pecan Council

The American Pecan Council (APC) is a group of passionate pecan growers and shellers whose life work is dedicated to growing, harvesting and processing America's native nut. Founded in 2016 through a Federal Marketing Order, the APC's mission is to promote the many benefits of the American Pecan and help tell the story of this truly unique nut. With oversight by the USDA, APC aims to build consumer demand, develop markets and establish industry standards. APC is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and funded by pecan handlers in 15 pecan-producing states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. To learn more visit www.AmericanPecan.com.

About the American Pecan Promotion Board

The American Pecan Promotion Board (APPB) is comprised of pecan producers and importers dedicated to promoting the benefits of pecans, growing its position in the marketplace, and developing new uses for pecans. Founded in 2021 and operating under the oversight of the USDA, the research and promotion program allows industry to collectively fund and pursue efforts that drive demand for pecans. APPB is based in Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more, visit EatPecans.com.

