Study Finds Lack of Visibility Among Engineering Leaders Results in 25% Less Innovation

"We saw this happen all over the world last year. As software engineering teams went remote, visibility for leaders broke down. Today, engineering is the engine of modern businesses. That visibility is crucial for engineering leaders as they make strategic decisions, align with their business counterparts, and prioritize accordingly," says Andrew Lau, CEO and Co-Founder at Jellyfish. "Data-driven engineering leaders are outpacing their peers on just about every metric we look at: innovation, quality, speed-to-market. We seek to enable these data-driven leaders with our Engineering Management Platform."

Some noteworthy findings identified in the 2021 State of Engineering Management include:

Lack of visibility is a persistent problem among engineering leadership. Engineering and technical leaders underestimate the amount of time their teams end up spending on unplanned work by 81%, and many cite visibility as their number one concern.

Increased engineering productivity amid COVID-19 despite heightened concern about productivity loss. Many leaders worried about their teams remaining productive in a work-from-home environment where visibility is diminished. This concern proved largely unwarranted. On average, engineering productivity actually increased by about 10%, but the type of work being done has shifted dramatically: more attention was paid to existing customers, and far more work was unplanned.

Teams and leaders using Engineering Management Platforms fare better. Teams using EMPs deliver software faster, dedicate 25% more time to innovation, and spend 18% less time on customer support bugs and issues.

