Study Finds NuLiv Science Ingredient, AstraGin®, Supports Intestinal Barrier Integrity and Probiotic Adhesion

BREA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLiv Science, a leading plant-based nutraceutical ingredients company enabling people to lead healthier lives, announced the release of a new preclinical study evaluating the effects of AstraGin®, its patented compound derived from Astragalus membranaceus and Panax notoginseng, on intestinal barrier integrity and probiotic adhesion under inflammatory conditions.

Published in Bioactive Compounds in Health and Disease ( AstraGin improves intestinal barrier function and probiotic adhesion in human intestinal Caco-2 cells ), the study investigated AstraGin®'s ability to support intestinal epithelial barrier function using a widely accepted in-vitro human Caco-2 cell monolayer model exposed to lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a compound commonly used to simulate inflammatory response.

The study demonstrated that AstraGin® helped to improve multiple indicators of intestinal barrier health. Treatment with AstraGin® resulted in increased transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER), reduced FITC-dextran permeability, restored expression of key tight junction proteins including Claudin-1, Occludin, and ZO-1, and recovered cellular ATP levels compared to LPS-treated cells. In addition, AstraGin® demonstrated to significantly enhance the growth and adhesion of Lactobacillus rhamnosus to intestinal epithelial cells, even under inflammatory conditions.

The preclinical study assessed intestinal barrier integrity, cellular energy status, and probiotic growth and adhesion using established laboratory markers commonly associated with gut health and nutrient transport function. Results suggest that AstraGin® helps maintain a healthier intestinal environment by supporting barrier structure and fostering beneficial microbiota activity.

"This study reinforces our earlier human research showing increases in beneficial gut bacteria with AstraGin®," said Richard Wang, CEO of NuLiv Science. "The data adds another dimension for brands formulating gut health products to really deliver for their end users."

The authors concluded that AstraGin® demonstrated protective effects against LPS-induced inflammation in human epithelial cells and may be considered a functional food ingredient for maintaining a healthy gastrointestinal environment.

