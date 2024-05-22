Study Finds NuLiv Science Ingredient, Verbasnol™, Helps Reduce Acne Severity and Improves Overall Skin Quality

BREA, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLiv Science, a leading plant-based nutraceutical ingredients company enabling people to lead healthier lives, announced the release of a study examining the efficacy and safety of Verbasnol™ (Rehmannia glutinosa Libosch leaf-based extract (RGLE)) for moderate to severe acne in females.

Published in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology ( Verbasnol™ Study ) - a Dovepress medical online journal, the paper demonstrates that Verbasnol™, NuLiv Science's plant-based skincare ingredient, may be effective in alleviating acne severity. Remarkably, 80% of participants experienced improvements in their acne condition during the course of the study.

Spanning over a two-month period, the study focused on adult women with poor Global Acne Grading Systems ("GAGS") scores, a widely accepted metric in dermatology for evaluating acne severity.

Each participant was administered either a capsule of Versbasnol™ or a placebo for 56 days. Results revealed significant improvements in GAGS scores by day 28, with further noteworthy enhancements observed by day 56, including improvements in skin characteristics such as complexion, luminosity, and overall quality.

This clinical evidence, corroborated by standardized GAGS scores, makes a compelling case for incorporating Verbasnol™ into skincare formulations of skincare brands. said Richard Wang, CEO of NuLiv Science. "In addition, these findings present a unique opportunity for skincare and beauty brands to leverage the research data to strengthen and differentiate their products in the market," he added.

For more information about Verbasnol™ and the clinical trial, please visit www.nulivscience.com

About NuLiv Science

NuLiv Science, a Certified B-Corp, is a plant-based nutraceutical ingredients company that leverages the heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to produce branded specialty ingredients. Partnering with academia for innovative and scientifically-based methods, NuLiv Science provides herbal-based wellness ingredients that enable people to lead healthier lives.

SOURCE Nuliv Science