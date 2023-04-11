Study Finds Portland Is the Best City for Cannabis in America, Birmingham the Worst

Although Oregon was three years behind Colorado in legalizing recreational marijuana, Portland has surpassed Denver as the best place for cannabis in 2023.

ST. LOUIS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland took the crown as America's most weed-friendly city, according to a new survey from Real Estate Witch, an online publication from Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice, and Leafly, a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers.

The new report analyzed various criteria including the legality of weed, dispensary data, weed prices, and more to rank the best places for cannabis in 2023.

The Best (and Worst) Weed Cities in 2023 Best Weed Cities

Portland boasts the most affordable cannabis prices in the country, with a high-quality ounce costing just $210 — 34% less than the national average of $316. In contrast, the most expensive weed is in Washington, D.C., where an ounce of high-quality cannabis costs $590 — 87% more than average.

Portland also has nearly 4.5x more dispensaries than the average city (13.7 per 100,000 residents vs. 3.1 per 100,000 residents). Oklahoma City has the most dispensaries (48.7 per 100,000 residents — 16x more than average) and the most cannabis-prescribing doctors (2 per 100,000 residents — nearly 6x more than average), even though cannabis is only legal for medicinal use.

The 10 best cities for cannabis are:

Portland, OR Denver, CO Buffalo, NY Seattle, WA Baltimore, MD Las Vegas. NV Sacramento, CA San Diego, CA Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA

The study found Birmingham, Alabama, is the worst place for weed in 2023 – and 1 in 4 Americans (25%) agree. As a result of restrictive state laws, Birmingham has just 0.5 dispensaries per 100,000 residents — 84% less than average, and at $340 an ounce, high-quality marijuana costs 8% more than average.

The five worst weed cities are:

Birmingham, AL Memphis, TN Louisville, KY Milwaukee, WI Indianapolis, IN Nashville, TN Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Atlanta, GA San Antonio, TX

Although Portland topped the list, more than half of Americans (58%) think Los Angeles is the most weed-friendly city, followed by San Diego (45%) and Sacramento (42%).

Read the full report at: https://www.realestatewitch.com/best-places-for-stoners-to-live

About Real Estate Witch



Real Estate Witch provides expert advice that simplifies every step of the home buying and selling process. Real Estate Witch is a web-property of Clever Real Estate, an online platform that connects home buyers and sellers with top-rated agents at a discounted rate.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Please contact Jaime Seale at [email protected] to be connected with a researcher with any questions or for an interview.

CONTACT:

Jaime Seale

PR Writer and Strategist

Clever Real Estate

417-439-2641

SOURCE Real Estate Witch