Study Finds Two in Three Women Expect Workplace Menopause Support-Yet Most Say It's Lacking

Findings reveal critical gaps in employer support—with clear impacts on culture, productivity and retention

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly nine in ten women navigating menopause report experiencing at least one challenge in the workplace, according to a new WebMD Health Services survey of employees at large U.S. employers.

Although more than one million women transition to menopause each year—and may spend up to one-third of their lives in this stage—fewer than half of the respondents feel their employer adequately recognizes or supports their needs. The Menopause in the Workplace Survey unveils menopause as a hidden yet addressable workplace issue that influences career progression, job satisfaction and overall well‐being.

Key challenges cited include:

Managing physical symptoms

Lack of workplace accommodations

Reduced confidence or self‐esteem

Feelings of isolation or receiving no support

Negative impacts on career advancement

More than half of women report fatigue (51%), battle brain fog or difficulty concentrating (50%), mood swings or anxiety (48%), hot flashes (46%) and sleep disturbances (40%), symptoms that can impact focus, productivity and team engagement, ultimately affecting organizational performance.

"Too often, menopause is a silent factor shaping women's careers. Our research shows that 34% of women in leadership roles have considered leaving their jobs and nearly 1 in 4 have turned down promotions because of the symptoms they're managing," said Christine Muldoon, Senior Vice President of Strategy at WebMD Health Services. These women are colleagues we admire and rising stars we've invested in. Supporting employees through every stage of life isn't just about well-being–it's about ensuring they have every opportunity to grow and thrive."

While 56% of women say their employer offers some type of menopause-related resources, awareness of more substantial support is much lower. Just 24% know about access to clinicians trained in menopause care, and fewer than 20% report coverage for hormone replacement therapy, calling attention to the lack of visibility into benefits women need.

Yet even when benefits exist, fewer than one in five feel comfortable requesting menopause-related accommodations, with many unaware of available services or feel too embarrassed to ask. One respondent summed up the stigma as, "Many women work through discomfort, because menopause is often joked about, and not taken seriously."

Normalizing menopause in the workplace

Women consistently shared that open dialogue is the first step to creating a menopause-friendly workplace. Nearly half of the women surveyed said they concealed their symptoms out of fear of judgment or career repercussions. Employers have a real opportunity to make a difference by supporting women through menopause. "That support starts with training managers to recognize and respond to symptoms without stigma, and by integrating menopause support into broader well-being initiatives. Just as importantly, we can normalize the conversation—through awareness campaigns and peer-support networks—so employees feel seen, understood, and empowered at every stage of their journey," said Muldoon.

Embedding menopause awareness into your health and wellness strategies is essential–not only for supporting women's well-being, but it also strengthens retention, boosts engagement, and improves productivity, setting a standard for inclusive, supportive workplace culture where all employees are empowered to thrive.

Click here to view the survey

Survey Methodology

Online proprietary survey of 905 women employed by large employers across the U.S. Respondents were screened to ensure they were 35-60 years old; assigned the sex of female at birth; were employed full-time and worked for a company with 2,000 or more employees.

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE WebMD Health Services