New research reveals botanical blend's enhancement of complexion by inhibiting pollution-induced damage and inflammation.

MADRID, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, preclinical study highlights the abilities of a beauty-from-within botanical-blend Zeropollution® to shield skin from the adverse effects of city pollution, especially from free radical damage on a cellular level.

Study Illustrates Zeropollution’s Enhancing Skin’s Resilience to Environmental Damage (PRNewsfoto/Monteloeder, S.L.)

Formulated by nutraceutical company Monteloeder, S.L., a subsidiary of SuanNutra, Zeropollution harnesses a medley of botanical extracts that includes lemon verbena (Lippia citriodora), rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis), olive, (Olea europaea), and Japanese pagoda tree (Sophora japonica). This patented multi-herbal cosmeceutical has been crafted to synergistically strengthen the skin's protective barrier against environmental insults through an "inside out" approach.

Living in a toxic world, people are becoming more mindful of the health consequences posed by air pollution, ultraviolet light, and chemicals not only upon skin function but also on overall wellbeing. Pollutants affect the skin on several levels. They can alter the skin barrier and skin microflora and increases oxidative stress, damaging and disrupting DNA.

The study led by Laurent Peno-Mazzarino was published in the Journal of Current Issues in Molecular Biology in January 2024. Positive outcomes were observed in both ex vivo human skin explants and in in vitro models using human epidermal cells exposed to pollutants, including heavy metals and diesel particles condensed into an urban dust. These are the main components of "city pollution" particulates found in nearly every urban environment.

The outcomes revealed several mechanisms of action underlying the protective effect of Zeropollution, including marked reductions in lipid peroxidation induced by pollutants. This encompasses reactive molecules generated by factors such as UV radiation, pollution, and other environmental stressors that can damage cells and tissues. By only the third day of the study total inhibition of these molecules was observed.

The formula effectively suppressed the inflammatory response triggered by environmental pollution. Specifically, IL1-α inflammatory markers were reduced by almost 90%. Zeropollution also significantly reduced pollutant-induced production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in human endothelial cells and lung tissue cells. In this study, Zeropollution successfully counteracted the adverse effects of urban dust on the heart rate of zebra fish embryos. Moreover, it demonstrated abilities to inhibit the overactivation of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR), another biological pathway of the pollutant stress response that causes inflammation and skin damage.

"This study underscores its beneficial effects on guarding the skin from pollution as supported by in vitro models," enthuses Nuria Caturla, PhD, Chief R&D Officer for Monteloeder. "While results of previous clinical studies endorsed Zeropollution's antioxidant and anti-aging effects, this preclinical research delves deeper into the botanical compound's molecular mechanisms."

"Zeropollution possesses profound antioxidant and protective properties, as proven by its ability to reduce free-radical damage, inflammation and lipid peroxidation, while also offering protection against heavy metals," adds Caturla.

In a previous clinical trial on 100 women volunteers living in polluted urban zones, supplementation with Zeropollution was linked to increased skin elasticity and firmness, strengthened skin barrier function, and skin radiance. Antioxidant status measured was also improved.

"The botanical blend was uniquely crafted to fortify the skin's natural defences against external insults and nourish it from within," continues Caturla. "This study unveils Zeropollution's antioxidant potential beyond skin health, suggesting cardiopulmonary and endothelial benefits. This broadens its application spectrum beyond nutricosmetics and aligns with the consumer belief that help for a beautiful complexion can emanate from the inside."

The proprietary formula comprises a polyphenol-enriched herbal blend containing a diverse array of phytochemical compounds sourced from various botanicals. This design is inspired by extensive scientific literature advocating that the use of multiple antioxidants as opposed to a high dose of a single antioxidant could be more effective owed to their complementary or synergistic effects.

Zeropollution is built around the company's prized lemon verbena ingredient which stars in many of Monteloeder's portfolio of branded botanical formulations. The formula is standardized to several active compounds and quantified by HPLC-DAD analysis. These include hydroxytyrosol, verbascoside, oleuropein, rosemary diterpenes, and quercetin. All of which possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Zeropollution's composition houses verbascosides derived from lemon verbena with a specific role in safeguarding pulmonary cells by enhancing the activity of antioxidant enzymes while inhibiting activity of inflammatory mediators and signaling pathways.

Zeropollution can be delivered in various formats, including "shots," soft gels, capsules, effervescent tablets, as well as in functional foods and beverages. Designed to be taken internally, Zeropollution is tailored for all beauty-from-within applications, responding to consumer demand for holistic solutions that embrace the fusion of beauty, health, and wellness.

