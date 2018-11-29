Study Puts Aflac in Top 5 for Workplace Culture

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in voluntary insurance sales at U.S. worksites, is listed as a top five company in Comparably's 2018 list of the 50 Best Company Cultures. Comparably is a California-based culture data website that rates companies' workplace cultures. According to Comparably, the companies on their annual Best Company Cultures list received the highest ratings by employees who provided anonymous feedback on a variety of workplace culture questions ranging from work environment and compensation to leadership.

"Landing in the top five on this list reinforces our long-held belief that Aflac is indeed a great place to work, and we are pleased that our employees responded to this anonymous survey in such a positive way," Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said. "It has long been our company's belief that if you take care of the employees, they will take care of the business. Our employees, coupled with our products, which are second to none, are the engine that enables Aflac to continue dominating our industry."

"Aflac's generous profit-sharing program, along with excellent health care, a matching 401(k), on-site child care and in-house medical services are just a few of the benefits that make us an attractive place to work," Aflac U.S. President Teresa L. White said. "And our innovative work environment, where people are challenged each and every day to stretch their personal and professional limits, provides rewards for employees who are eager to grow to meet the newest challenges in an ever-changing environment."

In January 2018, Aflac announced that it would use a significant portion of the funds the company was able to save through the federal tax reform legislation to increase the employer contribution to every employee's 401(k) by a full percentage point. The company also provided a one-time $500 contribution to each worker's 401(k) and earmarked additional funding for innovation as well as several million dollars to the company's latest philanthropic effort in the area of childhood cancer: My Special Aflac DuckTM.

My Special Aflac Duck, designed by Sproutel, is a social robot that uses medical play, lifelike movement, and emotions to engage and help comfort kids during their cancer care. Aflac and Sproutel conducted 18 months of child-centered research with children, parents and medical providers at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to create the duck, which Aflac is giving to every child newly diagnosed with cancer in the U.S., ages 3-13, free of charge. Aflac has a 23-year commitment to providing comfort to children and families facing childhood cancer. The company has contributed more than $128 million to this cause.

"Giving back to employees and to the community is not only the right thing to do, but it is a vital investment in people, any good company's most valued resources," Aflac Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Fred Crawford said. "We want Aflac employees to feel secure, knowing that a bright future is in store for their families, so they can focus on helping make Aflac the best it can be. Moreover, My Special Aflac Duck has energized our teams in ways that we could not have imagined, and I truly believe it is a primary reason why Aflac employees responded to this survey in such a positive way."

Aflac is the highest-scoring of only two insurance companies that appear on the 2018 list of the 50 Best Company Cultures in the large company category. A large company, according to Comparably, is one with 500 or more employees.

"Winning Comparably's Best Company Culture award is an exceptional achievement, highlighting the absolute best places to work in the United States as rated by their own employees," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Aflac consistently receives high praise from its employees for its forward-thinking and supportive leadership, and for having a workplace that's collaborative, motivated, and fun."

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York. WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Media contacts:

Aflac – Jon Sullivan, 706.763.4813 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Aflac analyst and investor contact:

David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or dyoung@aflac.com

SOURCE Aflac

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

