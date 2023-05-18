Study Reveals How the Data & AI Revolution Will Drive Digital Banking Growth

News provided by

Alkami Technology, Inc.

18 May, 2023, 10:01 ET

Data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence will be at the foundation of consumer engagement

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the release of the Banking Transformed White Paper, "State of Digital Sales and Engagement in Banking." The Alkami-commissioned report examines how financial institutions can increase engagement across the entire account holder journey to drive growth.

Authored by financial industry strategist and influencer, Jim Marous, and based on a Digital Banking Report survey of global banks and credit unions, the report found that while financial institutions want to sell products and services to consumers, they continue to contend with the accelerated digitization of channels and how to adapt to interact with account holders.

Key findings include:

  • The mobile banking app remains an opportunity – Still not universal, only 72% of banks and credit unions use the mobile banking app channel for selling.
  • Adoption of conversational AI will continue to increase – As the technology becomes more sophisticated and widely used by consumers over the next 3-5 years, financial institutions will employ AI to help with increasingly complex tasks, such as financial planning and investment advice. Over 50 percent of respondents believe implementations will be 'effective' or 'very effective' beyond the 5-year time frame.
  • Data and advanced analytics are key to driving growth – Financial institutions must move from reactive to real-time communication as quickly as possible. The power of data, advanced analytics, and AI will be at the core of consumer engagement.

"Our research shows that in order to build digital engagement and achieve selling success across the entire account holder journey, financial institutions must deliver hyper-personalized advice, contextualized product offerings, and suggested actions to account holders using the communication channel(s) they prefer," said Marous. "The most future-ready organizations will be the ones who can integrate selling on the mobile banking app at speed and scale."

Allison Cerra, chief marketing officer for Alkami, added, "With the convergence of technology and account holder expectations, leading financial institutions are rewriting the rules of engagement. They are prioritizing consumer convenience, communication, and experience by utilizing data and insights to forge meaningful connections across online and offline channels."

The report also provides an update to Marous' list of 7 Common Sense (and Overlooked) Ways to Increase Engagement and Sales, which highlights cross-selling techniques in a world transformed by digital technologies.

To download the full report, click here.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Media Relations Contact
Marla Pieton
[email protected]

Katie Schimmel
[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

Also from this source

Mid-size Financial Institutions More Than Double Their Digital Transformation Investment, New Research Finds

Alkami Research Identifies Consumer Financial Trends and Opportunities for Financial Institutions in State of the Industry Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.