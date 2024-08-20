Study Reveals Only 10% of Famous TV and Movie Homes Are Affordable for Their On-Screen Occupants
Aug 20, 2024, 08:51 ET
Just two out of 20 — or 10% — of well-known pop culture homes evaluated would be affordable for their fictional occupants, based on current salaries and home prices.
ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of famous TV and movie homes are wildly unaffordable for real people working the same jobs in the same cities as the on-screen occupants, according to new research from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.
Clever revealed a stark disparity between the on-screen portrayal of homeownership and real-life affordability by analyzing 20 iconic homes from popular TV shows and movies:
- "10 Things I Hate About You"
- "Breaking Bad"
- "Friends"
- "Full House"
- "Home Alone"
- "Modern Family"
- "Mrs. Doubtfire"
- "Poltergeist"
- "Roseanne"
- "Sex and the City"
- "Sixteen Candles"
- "Sleepless in Seattle"
- "That '70s Show"
- "The Brady Bunch"
- "The Conjuring"
- "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
- "The Goonies"
- "The Notebook"
- "The Sopranos"
- "Twilight"
The study found that only the homes from "Roseanne" and "That '70s Show," would realistically be affordable for their occupants.
An astonishing 80% of the homes on the list are valued at a million dollars or more, and 55% have an estimated listing price of $2 million or higher. Only the homes from "Roseanne," "That '70s Show," and "Breaking Bad" were valued below the national average home price ($363,000).
Only four homes would be affordable to rent by their fictional occupants: "Roseanne," "That '70s Show," "Twilight," and "10 Things I Hate About You."
Even more, of the 11 homes paid for with a single income, none of their residents could afford to buy them in real life, and only two could afford to rent them ("Twilight" and "10 Things I Hate About You").
The least affordable homes, calculated using the typical income of the character's profession, are
- "The Notebook"
- "The Goonies"
- "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
- "Mrs. Doubtfire"
- "Sex and the City"
On the other hand, the most affordable are:
- "That '70s Show"
- "Roseanne"
- "Breaking Bad"
- "Twilight"
- "10 Things I Hate About You"
The largest gap between occupants' incomes and the salary needed to buy a home is "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," where the characters are about $2,465,665 short.
Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/famous-tv-houses-2024
