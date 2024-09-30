Study: SAS Viya is 4.6 times more productive than competing solutions

Data and AI platform helps users speed up business decisions, enhance innovation, reduce costs and expand revenue

CARY, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study reveals that the industry leading SAS® Viya® data and AI platform helps users execute the life cycle of collecting data, building models, and deploying decisions 4.6 times faster than selected competitors, helping to increase innovation, speed up decision making, and drive revenue growth. The Futurum Group analysis compared Viya to a leading commercial environment, and non-commercial open source environments including Jupyter Notebook with MLFlow and Python Libraries.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines productivity as a measure of economic performance comparing input and output. Many organizations define productivity as transforming resources into goods and services efficiently – creating more from less. And for an organization to become more productive, it may mean overcoming obstacles like too many emails, meetings, tedious processes and technology lags. Making these changes can open the door to gaining an edge in the marketplace.

But how can a data and AI platform like Viya make a difference in productivity? According to Forrester, who recently named SAS a leader in its Forrester Wave™: AI/ML Platforms, Q3 2024 report, enterprises need an orderly, repeatable platform to build their AI future. AI teams are comprised of data scientists, AI experts, business and technology leaders, and organizations need AI/ML platform tooling that maximizes productivity for each role while enabling friction-free collaboration.

"Testing showed that an end-to-end data and AI lifecycle can be achieved with more than 4x greater productivity in SAS Viya than in competitive solutions," said Russ Fellows, VP and Analyst at The Futurum Group. "The ability to quickly begin working, together with SAS Viya's productivity enables AI teams to rapidly produce business results and insights from their data." Futurum studied Viya's speed in 2023; the productivity study is a continuation of their research.

"With Viya, you gain a competitive advantage," said Jay Upchurch, Executive Vice President and CIO at SAS. "Because your AI runs faster and more efficiently on Viya, your teams learn faster and are more productive so you see results faster. Viya gives you agility and resiliency that empowers your organization to see opportunities before your competitors do whether those opportunities involve approving customers for car loans, keeping trains safe or distributing merchandise from a retail distribution center."

According to Futurum, Viya outperforms the selected alternatives for a variety of technical and non-technical users. For example:

Data engineers are 16 times more productive accessing, preparing and governing data with Viya.

are 16 times more productive accessing, preparing and governing data with Viya. Data scientists are 3.5 times more productive building, optimizing and validating models.

are 3.5 times more productive building, optimizing and validating models. MLOps engineers are 4.5 times more productive automating, monitoring and retraining models.

are 4.5 times more productive automating, monitoring and retraining models. Business analysts and other non-technical staff can complete 86% of data life cycle tasks using Viya, compared to 56% in the commercial environment and 47% in the non-commercial environment.

SAS Viya is a comprehensive data and AI platform that empowers people of all skill levels to participate in the analytics process. Developers, data scientists, IT professionals and business analysts can collaborate seamlessly within the SAS Viya ecosystem and throughout the data and AI life cycle to make intelligent decisions.

