Study Showing the Environmental and Therapeutic Benefits of the Ultraviolet (UV) Waveband for the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic to be Presented

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFort will be presenting a Late-Breaking study, "Potential therapeutic uses of ultraviolet radiation during the COVID-19 pandemic", as a poster presentation at the 2021 Radiation and Research Society Annual Meeting this October. BioFort collaborated with a global community of physicians, scientists, and decontamination professionals at ClorDiSys, to highlight how different wavebands of the ultraviolet electromagnetic radiation spectrum can distinctly provide solutions toward the COVID-19 Pandemic. Detailed is the application of UV-C in regards to environmental disinfection where it has the ability to reduce the ambient viral load (i.e., in air and on surfaces) that contributes to spread of disease. UV-C has been widely used for decades to inactivate viruses, and its use is becoming more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its effectiveness. Whereas UV-C waveband is used to disinfect the environment, UV-B has been proposed as an effective, safe and viable therapy for the inactivation of viruses in tissues of infected individuals.

With combined use of UV-C and UV-B, there is a potential for overall Global Viral Load Reduction (GVLR). Interpolating Coohill et al. 1990 data on the percent transmission of UV to the center of cells, researchers' calculations suggest that a 3-second exposure of narrow band (nb) UVB at a skin surface dose of 30 mJ/cm^2 can result in at least a 1-log reduction of SARS-CoV-2 in tissue up to a depth of 200 um. The study also discusses the safety of nbUVB use in tissues. Specifically, that the proposed 30 mJ/cm^2 dose is significantly lower than the nbUVB LD50 (401.8 mJ/cm2) of human oral mucosa cells and 30 mJ/cm^2 dose is one-tenth of the nbUVB fractional dose used/required to cure human papillomavirus in tissue. Unlike nbUVB irradiation, none of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapies currently in use inactivate virus that has infected human tissues. Failure to adequately treat individuals that contribute to global SARS-CoV-2 viral load will further enable virus survival via seasonal oscillation within low UV environments and between the global hemispheres. In other words, SARS-CoV-2 will find a safe harbor in the shadows, which would also enable more variants to be produced, some of which may elude existing vaccines.

BioFort, headquartered in Puerto Rico, is a healthcare and research corporation (https://qrco.de/bcL43Z) researching and developing of proprietary BioDefense protocols and technology. ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc, headquartered in New Jersey, has been providing decontamination and sterilization equipment and services since 2001 utilizing both chlorine dioxide gas and UV-C light.

