Study Shows Go-to-Market teams are Accelerating Growth through Artificial Intelligence, According to Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Survey, sponsored by People.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, creators of the only Revenue Operations & Intelligence System powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), sponsored the recent pulse survey from Harvard Business Review, sharing key findings that strengthen the importance of including AI in a business strategy. The results indicate how it will be critical for growth in the next 3-5 years by uncovering important insights from large companies who all have the collective goal of driving deeper alignment through all go-to-market functions.

According to HBR's Pulse Survey, enterprises are seeking solutions that provide greater visibility and prioritization of revenue-generating activities. Research from the study shows that 51 percent of large companies already expect AI to automate processes, such as extracting and adding information from CRM systems, in the next three years. These enterprise businesses are rapidly turning to advanced technology to improve sales effectiveness through data-driven insights that help them close more pipeline.

"AI is becoming more mainstream across the enterprise and delivering on its promise to help sales and marketing teams become more effective. Organizations are discovering that AI can reduce the amount of human effort on mundane administrative work and provide the intelligence and insights needed to focus on the highest-value tasks to help drive enterprise revenue," said Dayle Hall, CMO of People.ai. "As a marketer, I use People.ai to ensure every campaign lead I generate is followed up on, to minimize lost leads and maximize campaign ROI. Our sales teams are also using it for real-time insights to identify who to target in the buying group to accelerate their deals. The survey outcomes accurately reflect the momentum we are seeing in our product adoption and customer acquisition and we're excited to be driving better alignment between sales and marketing with AI."

Momentum for AI across customer-facing teams is growing as noted by the recent Forbes list, where People.ai was listed as one of the most promising AI startups through the Forbes AI 50 list.

"With People.ai, my team is no longer spending their days manually entering data into the CRM, and they're now able to focus on what they do best—driving revenue for our organization," said Greg Holmes, Head of Sales at Zoom. "Since deploying People.ai, we've seen productivity and sales activity grow significantly. I am able to ramp up reps faster and monitor the team's activities, identify at-risk deals, and better understand which actions actually drive results."

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing, and customer success, from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator and others. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019. Forbes also ranked People.ai as one of the most promising AI startups through the Forbes AI 50 list.

