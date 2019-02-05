Study Shows Kemin Industries' Neumentix™ Supports Physical Performance

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition shows Neumentix™, the nootropic ingredient from Kemin Human Nutrition and Health, can enhance physical performance through cognitive improvements.

Neumentix, a naturally sourced spearmint extract, was shown to improve reactive agility in young adults, according to the new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

Researchers assigned 142 healthy young men and women to take either 900mg of Neumentix or a placebo every day for 90 days. Those who took Neumentix showed improvements in agility and reaction performance after just seven days of supplementation. The benefits lasted throughout the duration of the 90-day study.

The authors of the study assessed subjects' abilities with the Makoto Arena II, a unique tool that tracks performance and agility by using lights and tones coming from targets on multiple towers and corresponding footplates. When a light flashes and a tone sounds, participants must react quickly to match the correct tower and footplate targets—a task that bridges mental and physical performance.

Neumentix is a natural dietary ingredient derived from a polyphenol-rich spearmint plant. The spearmint used to make Neumentix is selectively bred to contain more than 50 polyphenols, which are harnessed using a gentle water-extraction method that preserves high antioxidant activity. One of these polyphenols is rosmarinic acid, a powerful compound that is suggested to support cognitive and physical performance by fighting oxidative stress, protecting existing brain neurons and promoting the growth of new ones.

"The spearmint extract examined in the study demonstrated a clear benefit to athletic performance by improving participants' ability to react to external stimuli," said study co-author Jordan M. Joy, Ph.D., CSCSD, CISSN. "This may translate to improved decision making or response time during a competitive event, or even during a normal task such as driving."

The study, Efficacy of a nootropic spearmint extract on reactive agility: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel trial, was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

To learn more, read the study abstract here: https://jissn.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12970-018-0264-5

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for more than 3.8 billion people every day with over 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.



For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

