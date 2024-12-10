Study shows Nu.Q® Lung Cancer Test differentiated malignant and benign nodules found by Low Dose CT screening

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announced the results of a large-scale study which shows that its Nu.Q® Cancer Test differentiated between malignant and benign pulmonary nodules, found by Low Dose CT (LDCT) scan, in patients suspected of lung cancer.

The 800-patient prospective study was led by Professor Jin-Shing Chen and his team at National Taiwan University Hospital.

Findings published in a paper that is currently undergoing peer review and accessible on MedRXIV, conclude that a panel of two Nu.Q® nucleosome quantification assays (H3.1 and H3K27Me3) showed a diagnostic sensitivity of 92% and a Positive Predictive Value of 89% in identifying cancerous nodules when used in combination with LDCT screening.

Professor Chen, Department Chief, Department of Surgery, National Taiwan University Hospital, said:

"Lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. LDCT is the gold standard for lung cancer screening and has been instrumental in reducing mortality in high-risk patients. However, it is highly sensitive and can result in a large number of false positives and over-diagnosis, meaning patients with benign nodules face unnecessary and invasive biopsy and surgery.

"Our findings suggest that the Nu.Q® Cancer blood test could provide an accurate method for classifying and identifying pulmonary nodules across different Lung-RADS categories, the standard for lung cancer screening CT reporting and management recommendations, including small nodules.

"Our team will now embark on a 500-patient, prospective validation study, taking place in a real-world setting at the National Taiwan University Hospital and National Taiwan University Hospital Cancer Centre. The validation study is set to begin this year and due for completion in 2025, potentially leading to the inclusion of the Nu.Q® Cancer test in Taiwan's National Lung Cancer Screening Program."

Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Volition, said:

"There is an unmet clinical need for accurate non-invasive tests to differentiate between malignant and benign nodules in combination with LDCT screening.

"The study conducted by the National Taiwan University Hospital showed that our Nu.Q® biomarkers exhibited high sensitivity and accuracy. These biomarkers demonstrated a high Positive Predictive Value (PPV), which we believe can aid in the precise diagnosis of lung cancer in patients.

"We believe our groundbreaking Nu.Q® Cancer test could support physicians with clinical decision-making following LDCT. It could enable them to identify the patients at highest risk and whose nodules are more likely to be cancerous, while potentially identifying patients who present with a low risk of lung cancer for follow-up, to avoid unnecessary biopsy."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals.

For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

Safe Harbor Statement

