Study Shows Pandemic Has Made U.S. Millennials "More Stressed Out Than Ever Before"

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study reveals that stress, lack of sleep, and low energy are taking their toll on the health and wellness of the millennial generation, the largest adult population segment in the U.S. According to the study, nearly two-thirds (60%) of millennials are "more stressed out than ever before" and (58%) are concerned that they may now have "permanently low energy levels." The COVID-19 pandemic (34%), cleaning (33%), and economic conditions (32%) are cited as top sources of stress.

According to the "Shaklee U.S. Health and Wellness Study," seventy percent of respondents are more concerned with personal health and wellness now than prior to the pandemic. Nearly all (94%) want to make health and wellness a priority in the coming year. However, the study shows millennials see significant hurdles to living a healthier lifestyle, including not having enough time (70%), prioritizing others' health and wellness before their own (40%), and not knowing where to start (30%).

"This study shows just how important taking care of our personal health and wellness has become, but many simply don't know where to begin," said Shaklee CEO Roger Barnett. "There's a responsibility that Shaklee and other like-minded businesses have to act as mentors and guides to help people reach their wellness goals."

The pandemic has brought mental, economic, and physical hardship for millennials. The study shows that in the past two years, stress, lack of sleep, and low energy levels have become driving factors limiting overall health and wellness.

Stress Case

Roughly 2 of 3 respondents (65%) report that "stress is getting in the way of my happiness, success, and overall fulfillment in other areas of my life"

64% say that "managing stress is the most difficult part of taking care of myself"

Less than one-third of respondents (29%) "strongly agree" to having a good work/life balance

In addition to the pandemic and economy, home-related duties are a significant source of stress, including cleaning (33%), cooking (29%), and personal relationships (25%)

69% are interested in taking supplements to better manage stress levels

We Can't Sleep It Off

Nearly 2 of 3 (60%) have trouble falling asleep at night. Half (51%) wake up several times throughout the night

For 25% of respondents, it takes 30 minutes or more to fall asleep

83% have tried tactics to improve sleep

The most common sleep strategies are using sleep supplements, such as melatonin (47%), integrating sounds, such as music or white noise (47%), or using sleep aids, such as a sleep mask or weighted blanket (43%)

1 of 5 (22%) use medication to help them sleep

What's keeping us up? More than two-thirds (68%) say it's difficult to sleep "because I feel like I can't turn my mind off"

A Millennial Energy Crisis

In fact, nearly two-thirds (58%) raised concerns that they may now have "permanently low energy levels"

9 of 10 (89%) reported the need to boost their energy during the day, most often with coffee, tea, or energy drinks

The most common needs for an energy boost are "to get through the workday" (49%), "to get through a workout" (41%), "to kick-start my morning" (40%), and "to keep up with my kids" (38%)

71% are concerned that these energy-boost strategies "come with a health trade-off"

"Our goal has always been to bring true wellness to the world," said Barnett. "Though some of the results of this study tell us there's work to do, there's a great deal of optimism and opportunity as well. People are prioritizing their health as never before, which will ultimately lead to a happier and healthier nation. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this mission by creating products that meet the growing and changing needs of our consumers."

The blind study was conducted by research firm One Poll on behalf of health and wellness pioneer Shaklee and consisted of 2,000 respondents in their 20s and 30s (The millennial generation is typically defined as being born between 1981 and 1996).

