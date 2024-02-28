Study Shows Synergistic Power of Lumenato® on Skin Structure and Collagen Protection

Lycored

Feb. 28, 2024

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pre-clinical study just released in Advances in Bioscience and Biotechnology demonstrates impressive benefits to skin structure from using Lycored's Lumenato® combined with ceramides. The results show combining even low concentrations of ceramides with Lumenato result in synergistic effects within the body that lead to high levels of protection from collagen loss.

Over years of exposure to environmental stressors, collagen and ceramides, which keep skin firm, elastic and strong, begin to decrease. By age 40, around 30 percent of collagen is lost and by age 50, nearly 60 percent of ceramides are lost. This leads to the appearance of aging through the formation of wrinkles and dry, thin looking skin.

To assess the effectiveness of Lumenato in this study, specifically when combined with ceramides, the authors mimicked environmental stressors on skin cells by activating them with Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha (TNF-a) to trigger an immune response. The results found two-fold benefits from using Lumenato combined with ceramides. After testing both Lumenato and ceramides alone, the benefits of combining showed significant improvement (nearly 4x) on preventing collagen loss in the cells. Additionally, results showed the upper level of collagen protection across different levels of ceramides while keeping Lumenato levels consistent, showing the power of Lumenato in working with ceramides while also supporting structure and effectiveness at low levels.

These findings support those of previous studies, which highlight the power of Lumenato on improving skin structure, elasticity, firmness, and more.1,2 Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Claims and Clinical Affairs at Lycored states, "With this growing body of evidence around Lumenato, we are pleased to see how Lumenato affects the body internally and works externally to support skin structure and collagen protection. These promising results continue to show how Lumenato can be used to improve the efficiency and potency of skin health solutions that support beauty from within."

About Lycored
Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.  

