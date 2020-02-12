Study Shows That Caris Life Sciences' ADAPT Biotargeting System™ Has Discovered Protein Expression Pattern Differences Between Two Prostate Cancer Patient Subpopulations

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced the publication of new data in Nucleic Acids Research, illustrating that use of the Company's proprietary ADAPT Biotargeting System™ can lead to the identification of differences in protein expression patterns between exosomes from two related prostate cancer cell lines, vertebral cancer of the prostate (VCaP) and lymph node cancer of the prostate (LNCaP).

The paper, "ADAPT identifies an ESCRT complex composition that discriminates VCaP from LNCaP prostate cancer cell exosomes," also demonstrates that the ADAPT platform can be a powerful method that allows for the enrichment of polyligands that can distinguish even between different subpopulations of the same disease.

The results show that the ADAPT Biotargeting System has the resolution and sensitivity to discover differences in protein complexes using exosomes secreted by cancer cells from the same tumor type.

"The results of this research are highly significant in that they show that the ADAPT system can be deployed against multiple cancer types in various biological matrices and offers broad potential applications in biomarker discovery," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences, and an author of the study. "Further, we were able to show that in prostate cancer, ADAPT not only discriminated between cancer types but between subtypes of a specific lineage. We anticipate that this could potentially help inform treatment decisions based on the patient's specific molecular profile in prostate cancer and across a range of tumor types."

"The differences in the composition of the Endosomal Sorting Complex Required For Transport (ESCRT) pathway and associated complexes between exosomes derived from VCaP and LNCaP cells could point to them as novel biomarkers for these different prostate cancers," said Michael Famulok, Ph.D., University of Bonn (Germany), Life & Medical Sciences Institute (LIMES), Max Planck Fellow and co-author of the study. "We look forward to further investigating this potential and how the ADAPT system can be used to gain a greater understanding of the molecular composition of cells across tumor types."

The ADAPT Biotargeting System™ is Caris' proprietary unbiased profiling platform that uses a broad library of synthetically-manufactured molecules (aptamers) that bind to a wide range of biological targets and characterize complex biological systems in their native state, enabling them to profile biological samples at a systems-wide scale.

The paper was published online on January 28 in Nucleic Acids Research, and is available online here and DOI: https://doi.org/10.1093/nar/gkaa034.

