Study Smarter, Not Harder: EXTRA® Gum Turns Tactile Habits into Study Rituals with EXTRA Ritual Packs

Whether prepping for exams, powering through homework or tackling a late-night project, students rely on tactile habits, like chewing, doodling, folding and fidgeting, to stay locked into the task at hand. EXTRA Ritual Packs turn those habits into fun, functional study rituals with collectible, gummy-like pouches stocked with interactive essentials designed to equip every type of student with the ultimate study session glow up anytime, anywhere – all you need is an EXTRA gum wrapper!

Available in three different study ritual themes – Pop Art, Gumigami and Chewoodle – all EXTRA Ritual Packs come with decorative EXTRA charms, a d-ring keychain for easy attachment to backpacks and bags and it fits a pack of EXTRA gum perfectly so students can restock and chew through every cram jam, study sprint or finals frenzy.

The EXTRA Ritual Pack themes include:

The Pop Art Pack: A pink jelly pouch filled with tools to apply EXTRA foils to books, notecards, nails and more, including a 15-stick pack of EXTRA Classic Bubble, nail stickers, glue pens, wooden foil press sticks and a nail base and topcoat.

A pink jelly pouch filled with tools to apply EXTRA foils to books, notecards, nails and more, including a 15-stick pack of EXTRA Classic Bubble, nail stickers, glue pens, wooden foil press sticks and a nail base and topcoat. The Gumigami Pack: A green jelly pouch packed with materials to fold into the zone through origami, including a 15-stick pack of EXTRA Spearmint, origami instruction cards, a mini scoring tool and vibrant EXTRA-branded bonus papers.

A green jelly pouch packed with materials to fold into the zone through origami, including a 15-stick pack of EXTRA Spearmint, origami instruction cards, a mini scoring tool and vibrant EXTRA-branded bonus papers. The Chewoodle Pack: A blue jelly pouch stuffed with essentials for mindful doodling, including a pack of EXTRA Peppermint, mini gel pens, fruity erasers, stencils and a mini foil frame.

"As a brand committed to helping people get in the zone in every moment, EXTRA gum is excited to help students build better study habits in a fun, fresh new way," said Maria Urista, Vice President, Gum & Mints at Mars Wrigley North America. "The limited-edition EXTRA Ritual Packs were thoughtfully designed to serve as a functional, collectible study companion, bringing together tactile tools and the iconic gum flavors fans love in a reusable accessory made for today's students."

Just as students are locking in for finals, EXTRA Ritual Packs will drop in three phases on December 2, December 4 and December 9, giving fans three chances to be one of the lucky winners. EXTRA has partnered with popular #studytok creators @fatimahs.guide, @ellharve and @mia_yilin to host the drops and showcase how each Pack enhances their personal study routines.

To win an EXTRA Ritual Pack, consumers must be one of the first 100 people to comment on one of the three EXTRA collab posts on Instagram, using #EXTRARituals and sharing how they stay in the study zone. One collab post will go live per drop date, offering 100 Packs per drop (300 total). To view the full entry rules, visit extragum.com/t&cs.

EXTRA Ritual Packs are available for a limited time only, and in limited quantities, so if you don't want to miss your chance to snag this exclusive collectible, follow @extragum on Instagram and turn on post notifications to catch each drop! For more study tips and to keep up with all things EXTRA, visit www.extragum.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X (Formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

