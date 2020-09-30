Study.com and Regent University Partner to Provide Alternative Pathway to Earning a College Degree

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent University and Study.com announced a collaboration that expands access to higher education for college students. The partnership offers students seamless transfer of college credits earned on Study.com to Regent University – the #1 Accredited Online College in 2020.

"This partnership gives students a different path to the traditional higher education model," said Sonia Munoz, Study.com's Vice President of Partnerships and Growth. "Combining Study.com's accessible College Accelerator solution with Regent University's top-ranked online bachelors program provides tremendous value and convenience for students looking to earn a college degree."

Study.com is the leading alternative credit provider with the largest online course catalog of American Council on Education (ACE) recommended courses. Study's mobile microlearning platform allows students to effectively and efficiently master concepts and is shown to increase learning retention by up to 20 percent. Using Study.com's College Accelerator solution, students have collectively saved over $132 million in tuition.

Regent University is among the fastest-growing colleges in the nation. With over 11,000 students online and on-campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Regent offers more than 135 areas of study including business, cybersecurity, education, healthcare, law, leadership, ministry, nursing, psychology, technology, and more. Regent is the destination of choice for students seeking high-quality, faith-based academic programs.

"For over 40 years, Regent University has been committed to providing world-class education that equips students to make a global impact," said Claire Foster, Vice President for Marketing & Public Relations at Regent University. "This partnership underscores our strong commitment to student success."

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online and mobile education platform helping learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. Study.com's online courses, short animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at https://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

About Regent University

Founded in 1978, Regent University has more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Va., and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from a Christian perspective in 135+ program areas including business, communication, the arts, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology. Currently, Regent University is ranked among top national universities by U.S. News & World Report and is one of only 23 universities nationally to receive an "A" rating for its comprehensive liberal arts core curriculum.

SOURCE Study.com

Related Links

study.com

