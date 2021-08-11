Study.com Announces Teacher Scholarship Award Recipients

"To address the nationwide teacher shortage, it is important to recognize the barriers that exist to earning a teaching credential. This is especially true for Black and Hispanic teacher candidates who more often fail the teaching exam than white candidates," said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact, Study.com. "The Teacher Certification Scholarship is one part of Study.com's commitment to supporting a more diverse and qualified teacher workforce."

The Fall 2021 Teacher Certification Scholarship recipients are:

Marissa Rivera , Prospective Teacher studying for the TExES Science 4-8 exam.

, Prospective Teacher studying for the TExES Science 4-8 exam. My goal is to inspire students to become interested in science majors/careers. Where I live, the majority of students are ESL (English As A Second Language) and come from a foreign country. In addition, most of the people in my community are not qualified to obtain science profession jobs because they lack the education credential to do so. It brings me no greater joy than to see others succeed and even better knowing I had something to do with that success!

Katie Green , Prospective Teacher

, Prospective Teacher When I was a sophomore in college, I was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD). It would have been easy at that moment to walk away from a college degree, away from the academic world that my brain struggled to interact with. However, I had one professor who saw my struggle and unashamedly told me that it was one she shared. Looking at her, I saw someone who had the same struggles I faced, but who met them head on and succeeded. By passing my certification exams and becoming a teacher I hope to help spread that same confidence among my students. I want to help students reach their potential, without fear of test looming over their dreams. For someone with learning differences or academic disabilities the difference between success and surrender can be those who are willing to support you. This is the teacher I want to be.

LaCarrianne Kirkland , Current Teacher

I have currently taken the Biology PRAXIS 4 times. I have tried countless study materials and have missed my test by 15 points each time. My students live in a very low poverty area. Most of my students and their parents are identified as special ed students. Regardless of my students learning disabilities, I give them all hope. I encourage each of my students to go beyond high school and purse their dreams. My moto is If you think it, you can do it.

"When we reviewed the applications for the scholarships, it became clear that teachers are still passionate about the profession," continued Bryson. "We applaud Marissa, LaCarrianne, and Katie and all current and prospective teachers who work tirelessly, putting in long hours and endless energy to educate our youth."

The Scholarship applicants were required to be pursuing a teaching credential. The scholarship award includes: First Prize of $1,000 & one year of access to Study.com; Second Prize of $500 & one year of access to Study.com; and Third Prize of $500. View all Study.com scholarship opportunities here.

About Study.com

Study.com is an online education platform that helps learners excel academically and build knowledge confidence. From test prep and homework help to earning affordable college credit, Study.com's online courses, short, animated video lessons and study tools have made learning simple for over 30 million learners and educators. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately-held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Find us online at Study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

