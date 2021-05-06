Study.com Awarding Teacher Certification Exam Scholarships

"At Study.com, we recognize the tough year teachers have had and the growing concern of a teacher shortage across schools nationwide," said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact at Study.com. "If we can help with barriers such as the financial costs of becoming a teacher, then we can support the stewards of the future, who are dedicated to educating the next generation."

The Scholarship applicants are required to be pursuing a teaching credential. The scholarship award includes: First Prize of $1,000 & one year of access to Study.com (deadline: May 31, 2021); Second Prize of $500 & one year of access to Study.com (deadline: June 15, 2021); and Third Prize of $500 (deadline: June 30, 2021).

Scholarship selection will be based on the content of the applicant's personal statement and adherence to eligibility criteria. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident and 18 years or older at the time of entry. Read the full scholarship terms and conditions here. Applicable tests can include AEPA, CEOE, CSET, CBEST, FTCE, GACE, ILTS, MTEL, MTTC, MoGEA, MEGA, NES, NYSTCE, OAE, Praxis, RICA, TExES, VCLA, WEST and other state-level and subject-specific exams.

About Study.com

Study.com is an online education platform that helps learners excel academically and build knowledge confidence. From test prep and homework help to earning affordable college credit, Study.com's online courses, short, animated video lessons and study tools have made learning simple for over 30 million learners and educators. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately-held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Find us online at Study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

