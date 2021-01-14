Study.com Expands Social Impact with DonorsChoose Partnership

Study.com will help fund subscriptions for hundreds of educators and provide online learning access for 40,000 students. Tweet this

"With over 83,000 video and micro-lessons and 14,500 resources for teachers, Study.com's curriculum spans STEM to social sciences and everything in between," said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact at Study.com. "Partnering with DonorsChoose allows Study.com to provide teachers the online learning resources they need and further our mission of making education accessible."

Study.com's online courses, short, animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million learners and educators a month. Study.com has donated $23 million in-kind value across social impact programs, including millions to help schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize how challenging the past year has been for teachers as they adapted to the pandemic education crisis," continued Bryson. "Study.com was founded on the belief that companies should contribute to society and we are honored to be the virtual learning platform for teachers across the nation through this partnership."

