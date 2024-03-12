Study.com Named to the GSV 150 for Third Consecutive Year

The company is recognized among the most transformational edtech companies in the world

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Named one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Study.com is recognized as one of the most transformational growth companies globally in digital learning by the GSV 150 for the third consecutive year. The list recognizes the 150 most transformative private companies across Pre-K to Gray, digital learning and workforce skills -- driving growth, innovation, and impact in the industry. The GSV 150 is curated by GSV Ventures, a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on education, workforce development, and talent innovation.

Study.com was chosen from over 2,000 venture capital and PE-backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology. Companies were evaluated by several factors including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margins profile. GSV estimates that together the 150 companies that made the list reach roughly 3 billion people -- almost half of the global population -- and generate approximately $25 billion in revenue.

"GSV Ventures is a driving force behind the evolving digital learning and workforce landscape and we are honored to be selected as a leading education technology company in the GSV 150 list for the third year in a row," said Adrián Ridner, CEO and co-founder of Study.com. "This prestigious distinction underscores our ongoing commitment to open the door to the life-changing impact of education for over 30 million learners each month and help them achieve their full potential. From the 10th grader whose teacher differentiates learning with Study.com to the single parent earning their college degree on the platform and hoping to become a nurse , all learners deserve equal access to education and an opportunity for a better future."

Study.com is a pioneer in providing academic support and curriculum across three major categories: K-12, higher ed, and lifelong learning, and is one of only a handful of companies on the GSV150 offering solutions across the lifetime learning cycle. Today, Study.com supports tens of millions of learners and educators a month and is in over 11,000 school districts nationwide. With a 92% pass rate, Study.com is trusted by thousands of teacher candidates every year and is the Official ETS Praxis® test prep partner helping increase the teacher pipeline and support the educators of tomorrow. Study.com is deeply committed to social impact through its products and programs, and the company has donated over $29 million and saved students over $390 million in tuition.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. The fund manages and is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III, backing innovative entrepreneurs across the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning and Skills. GSV has made over $600 million in investments; portfolio holdings include Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute. Learn more at GSV.ventures.

About Study.com

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for over 30 million learners and educators a month through its award-winning online learning platform for K12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation. Used in over 11,000 school districts nationwide, Study.com is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com has been honored as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company and included in the GSV150, celebrating the world's most transformative private companies in education, for the last two consecutive years. The company has donated $29 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

