Study.com Meets ESSA Level IV Evidence Standards for Improving K12 Learning Outcomes

Study.com worked with third-party researchers to demonstrate its evidence base

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com announced today that their K12 LEARN Solution has earned Level IV certification for its alignment with Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) standards. This certification shows that Study.com "demonstrates a rationale" for being evidence-based according to ESSA Level IV. Study.com provides flexible micro-learning resources that enable educators to meet learners where they are and close skill and learning gaps in both synchronous and asynchronous environments.

"More than ever before, schools serve diverse learners, and educators often struggle to personalize their instruction while ensuring that all students meet grade-level standards and develop the skills required for success in K12 and beyond," said Chris Mancini, chief growth officer for Study.com. "ESSA's tiers of evidence help ensure the edtech solutions deployed in schools are backed by robust research, and Study.com is among the industry leaders able to empower schools, districts, and states to implement their solution to drive improved student outcomes and close learning gaps."

Study.com engaged LearnPlatform, a third-party edtech research company, to develop the ESSA-aligned logic model and foundational literature review. The design of the Study.com logic model was guided by science-backed learning frameworks that outline how students learn best across different educational contexts.

"Study.com has a research foundation grounded in learning science frameworks," said Mary Styers, PhD., director of research for LearnPlatform. "By offering bite-sized pieces of content to learners, Study.com provides a pathway for students to participate in their learning process in a scaffolded way."

Study.com's K12 LEARN provides access to a comprehensive curriculum paired with skills practice and assessment. The solution includes a library of thousands of expert-produced microlessons combined with quizzes, chapter tests, flashcards, and lesson plans. Adding skills practice and assessment helps middle and high school students develop skills through targeted practice in math, science, ELA, and Social Studies. Native integrations with major Learning Management Systems provide seamless integrations with existing platforms.

ESSA's tiers of evidence ensure districts that the interventions used in their schools are backed by robust research. There are four tiers in total, and the fourth tier indicates that the intervention has a well-defined logic model based on rigorous research and that further study is in the works to verify the approach's efficacy. Informed by the logic model, the next phase will focus on planning for an ESSA Level III study to examine how Study.com impacts teacher practice and student academic performance. Study design and planning are underway and scheduled to begin in fall 2022.

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform providing academic support for learners and educators. Recognized on the GSV EdTech 150 as a leading EdTech company, Study.com simplifies learning for over 30 million learners and educators a month. Study.com has donated $24 million in-kind value across social impact programs committed to Making Education Accessible through our Pledge 1% partnerships and programs focused on increasing access and equity in education for underserved learners.

SOURCE Study.com