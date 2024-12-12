Study.com Named to the 2025 GSV 150 for Fourth Consecutive Year

List recognizes the most transformational growth companies in digital learning & skills

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, provider of an award-winning online learning platform for K-12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation, has been named to the highly-anticipated 2025 edition of the GSV 150 for the fourth consecutive year. The prestigious annual list recognizes the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

Seal of GSV 150 List for 2025

Study.com was selected from more than 2,500 global companies and evaluated across five key factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification and margin profile. The 2025 cohort of the GSV 150 collectively reaches three billion learners and generates more than $25 billion in annual revenue.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leading education technology company on the GSV 150 list for the fourth year in a row," said Adrián Ridner, CEO and co-founder of Study.com. "This prestigious distinction underscores our ongoing commitment to opening the door to the life-changing impact of education for more than 34 million learners and educators each month and help them achieve their full potential. From college students earning course credit at a lower cost to professionals preparing for their certification exams, our solutions are designed to support each learners unique journey."

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

Of the 2025 GSV 150, 58% are based in the US; 4% are based in Canada; 11% are India-based; 15% are Europe-based; and, notably, after two years' absence, Chinese EdTech companies are back on the list. A meaningful shift towards profitability is evident throughout, with the estimated EBITDA score of the 2025 cohort up 21% versus last year.

See the full list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150, and join Study.com (among others) at the 2025 ASU+GSV Summit, April 6-9 in San Diego.

About Study.com

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for more than 34 million learners and educators a month through its award-winning online learning platform for K12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation. With learners and educators in more than 11,000 school districts nationwide, Study.com is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com has been honored as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company and included in the GSV150, celebrating the world's most transformative private companies in education, for the last four consecutive years. The company has donated $29 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree; College Saver, which has saved students more than $475 million in tuition costs, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

About GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. Our mission is that ALL people have equal access to the future, and we believe that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

