Study.com Survey Says... Teachers Want Two Things This Holiday Season: Appreciation and Online Learning Platforms

The results from Study.com's Survey Says revealed the following:

Teachers are bearing the financial brunt of Covid-19:

86 percent of surveyed teachers said they have used personal funds on classroom tools due to circumstances around Covid-19.

32 percent of teachers have spent between $251 - $500 of their own money on their classroom this year. In prior years, only 25 percent of teachers say they spent this much.

- of their own money on their classroom this year. In prior years, only 25 percent of teachers say they spent this much.

17 percent of teachers have spent over $1,000 of their own money on their classroom this year.

Teachers aren't asking for much, but parents might not have much to give:

Only 25 percent of parents plan to get their child's teacher a gift this holiday season, 39 percent are unsure.

40 percent of teachers cite a decrease in parent donations to their classroom this year.

68 percent of teachers feel hesitant to ask for parent donations for the classroom this year due to circumstances around Covid-19.

Giving the gift of remote learning:

Almost half (49 percent) of teachers said they most need subscriptions to online learning platforms for their classroom in the spring.

Giving the gift of appreciation:

25 percent of teachers said a letter of appreciation from their students would mean the most this holiday season.

One teacher said, "There is so much going on in the world that a letter of appreciation would be the perfect present. That all my hard work helped my students in some way."

Study.com is committed to increasing access to education and supporting teachers with partnerships with organizations like DonorsChoose . Through the DonorsChoose partnership, Study.com will match donations made to teachers to provide access to Study.com's online learning platform.

Study.com Survey Says is a monthly research project conducted by Study.com to provide regular snapshots of teachers, parents, and students' perspectives on the world of learning. Study.com surveyed 101 K-12 teachers and 170 parents from November 13-18, 2020.

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform helping learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. Study.com's online courses, short animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at http://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

SOURCE Study.com

Related Links

study.com

